Genshin Impact leak reveals Alhaitham gameplay ahead of 3.4 release

A Genshin Impact Alhaitham gameplay leak has given Travelers an early look at how he will function in-game ahead of his debut.

Alhaitham is an upcoming Dendro character who is rumored to be released in Genshin Impact’s 3.4 update. Travelers have been wanting to play as the mysterious Akademiya Scribe ever since his introduction to the game’s story.

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal Alhaitham’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, a Gensnhin Impact leaker has provided players an early look at his playstyle. To make matters even better, Travelers can see how he functions with other characters.

So, if you’re wondering how the upcoming 5-star performs or whether the Alhaitham banner is worth saving up Primogems for, then be sure to get an early look right here.

Genshin Impact Alhaitham gameplay leak

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded a video that showcases how the Alhaitham synergizes with Nahida, Zhongli, and Yae Miko. During the clip, the player can be seen activating Zhongli’s Elemental skill to shield his party from damage, before following up with Nahida’s Dendro application.

With every enemy now affected by Dendro, Yae Miko is switched out onto the battlefield. This enables the player to tag all enemies with Electro before following up with Alhaitham’s Elemental Burst, which unleashes AoE Dendro damage.

By using the above rotation, the leaker is able to easily apply the Spread Elemental Reaction – an effect that is triggered when applying Dendro to an entity with the Quicken aura. This is particularly potent as it adds a flat damage bonus to the attack that triggers this reaction.

The player then mops up the battlefield using Alhaitham’s normal attacks and Elemental Skill, which quickly tears through the Hilichurl health bars. Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, this Alhaitham gameplay could change before his release, so don’t be surprised if HoYoverse adjusts his damage numbers.

