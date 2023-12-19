Is Ayaka worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Ayaka is set to receive a rerun alongside the brand-new character Navia in Genshin Impact version 4.3. Here is a discussion on whether she is worth pulling or not in the game.

Ayaka is a pretty old character at this point in the game. She was released in the first-ever patch for Inazuma which was version update 2.0. In the beginning, she was immensely powerful and was capable of carrying players single-handedly in the Spiral Abyss.

However, the meta has changed a lot and with the massive influx of characters since her release and the introduction of Dendro, it is natural for players to question on whether she is worth it. As always, the discussion has been done from a free-to-play perspective where you are targeting just one copy of her without any additional constellations.

Here is what you need to know about Ayaka in Genshin Impact version 4.3.

HoYoverse Ayaka is not as valuable in Genshin Impact version 4.3

Should you pull for Ayaka in Genshin Impact version 4.3?

From the perspective of a free-to-play user, Ayaka is not worth the Primogems in version 4.3. There are way more powerful units in the game such as Tighnari, Alhaitham, Neuvillette, and even Hu Tao who can do a much better job than Ayaka.

If you want to run a freeze composition, Wriothesley is also a much better choice compared to Ayaka. However, this condition applies only if you are running Ayaka with other free-to-play units such as Diona, Sucrose, and Barbara.

If you have Shenhe, Kazuha, and Kokomi, you should go for Ayaka without a shadow of a doubt. These supports can boost Ayaka’s damage massively and she can easily match up with some of the best DPS units in the game with ease.

If you have Furina, you can also go for Ayaka as you can pair them with Charlotte and Kazuha for a pretty strong team. Therefore, the question of whether you should pull for Ayaka depends on the state of the rest of your account.

As a concluding statement, Ayaka is by no means a bad character. She is very good, but there are way too many options available in the current state that function better than her unless some of the aforementioned conditions are met. Lastly, if you are going for a Constellation 6 Ayaka with a Refinement 5 Mistsplitter Reforged, then she can single-handedly demolish all content in the game.

This is all you need to know about pulling for Ayaka in Genshin Impact version 4.3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

