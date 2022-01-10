Venti banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Venti banner rerun is one of the most highly-anticipated rereleases in Genshin Impact, so find out when you can unlock him and which 4-star characters will join the Windborne Bard.

Genshin Impact’s Venti banner rerun will give travelers the opportunity to add the 5-star Anemo character to their team comps. Venti originally appeared in the game’s 1.0 and 1.4 update, but since then, the Anemo Archon’s banner has yet to make a return.

As a wind-based character, Venti excels at supporting his allies with powerful abilities that can greatly enhance any team’s damage. Venti’s Elemental Burst can sweep all nearby enemies off their feet, making him particularly useful in Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss.

After all, having a unit that can group clustered enemies together and heighten all damage with Swirlf is beneficial to any party. If you’re looking to spend your Primogems on the upcoming Venti banner rerun, then we have all the information you need on the Anemo Archon’s rerelease.

Venti banner rerun in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Venti banner rerun. However, SaveYourPrimos believes that the 5-star Anemo unit could be returning to Genshin Impact soon. In fact, they believe that the Venti banner could receive a rerun in 2.5 or 2.6, which would coincide with his one-year anniversary.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 patch is currently rumored to release in February, which will also see the release of Yae Miko. While this news is nothing more than speculation, miHoYo are beginning to release double banner reruns, so it’s not completely unheard of.

SaveYourPrimos also notes that a Venti banner rerun in 2.5/2.6 would also fall within one year of his last appearance. Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks and rumors, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section once we have further details.

Venti banner rerun 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-star characters will appear in the Venti banner rerun, but as always, miHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to his official release date. Venti’s previous banner included the following characters:

Barbara (Hydro)

Fischl (Electro)

Xiangling (Pyro)

Sucrose (Anemo)

Razor (Electro)

Noelle (Geo)

For now, that’s all the information we have on the Venti banner rerun. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details.

