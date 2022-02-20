Genshin Impact dataminer discovers big hint for possible Kazuha rerun in 2.6 update

Popular Anemo 5-star hero Kazuha may be returning soon after a new Genshin Impact 2.6 datamine revealed a possible hint at the next rerun banner.

Following the launch of the “When the Sakura Bloom” Version 2.5 update in February, Genshin Impact dataminers have discovered additional information about the HoYoverse RPG’s future content plans.

New details uncovered about version 2.6 may have also given players a major hint at one of the next 5-star characters to get a rerun banner. The leak has many believing that wildly popular Anemo hero Kazuha will make his highly anticipated return.

Does a Genshin Impact 2.6 leak hint at Kazuha rerun banner?

Genshin Impact account ‘SaveYourPrimos‘ first covered the datamine by GI Front in a Feburary 17 tweet and revealed that an upcoming change to the Abyss in 2.6 could hint at Kazuha making his return.

“In Genshin Impact 2.6 the Spiral Abyss Floor 11 provides a 75% Anemo damage bonus. This strongly suggess either Venti and /or Kazuha will be recieving a rerun in 2.6,” the account’s post read.

The upcoming 2.6 update is said to also reportedly include the Irodori Festival in Inazuma as its main event, which is said to feature Kazuha along with a handful of other characters.

[Datamined – GI Front] 2.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 provides a 75% Anemo damage bonus. (Source: https://t.co/3V4gpM5w8l) This strongly suggests either Venti and/or Kazuha will be receiving a rerun in 2.6. — SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (199/370 = Ayato C0 R1) (@SaveYourPrimos) February 17, 2022

While many believed the hint to be about Kazuha, not everyone was convinced. Genshin Impact players took to social media to explain why they thought the 2.6 rerun banner could be centered around Venti instead.

“Why Kazuha? Man most does swirl and overload damage,” a skeptical player tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “First time the Abyss Floor 11 Bonus was Anemo it was 300% Swirl Damage. So yeah Venti rerun finally.”

Another user agreed and said, “It’s Venti, because Kazuha’s kit is more of an Elemental Mastery scaling character than Anemo DPS.”

Popular Genshin leaker UBatcha seemed to also think it was Venti and tweeted “Venti” with a thinking emoji after posting leaked images of the 2.6 Spiral Abyss Anemo bonus.

Venti 🤔 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) February 17, 2022

Only time will tell whether Kazuha or Venti gets a rerun during the Genshin Impact version 2.6 update – but the leaked Abyss bonus certainly has some users believing so.

Following the datamine, both characters begin trending worldwide on Twitter as players begged HoYoverse to bring the back the Anemo favorites.