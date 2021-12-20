Ayaka banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Ayaka rerun banner will give travelers another chance to claim the Frostflake Heron, so find out what 4-star characters will join her and when she will return.

The Ayaka banner rerun will likely prove popular amongst Genshin Impact players that have yet to unlock her and those that wish to max out her powerful constellations. As the daughter of the Kamisato Clan and sister of Kamisato Ayato, Ayaka is certainly no stranger to numerous enemies that inhabit the game’s Inazuma region.

Ayaka is known for her razor-sharp sword skills and Cryo based-abilities, which she uses to take down her fearsome foes. In fact, when this 5-star character is used in Freeze and Superconduct teams, there is very little her opponents can do to stop her onslaught.

This makes Ayaka one of the best Genshin Impact characters in the game. If you missed her banner in the 2.0 update or just wish to maximize her damage, then the Ayaka banner rerun banner will enable you to do just that.

Ayaka banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for Genshin Impact’s Ayaka banner rerun, but that doesn’t mean she won’t get one. Currently, players can try their luck on the Arataki Itto banner, which will then be followed by the Shenhe banner. The Shenhe banner will release early 2022, while the 2.5 update is rumored to launch in February.

Recent leaks have found that Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao are the next 5-stars that could be getting reruns. Quite when the Ayaka banner will return remains to be seen, but we do know that it will likely be after the 2.5 and 2.6 update.

Ayaka banner rerun 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Ayaka rerun banner, but miHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to his official release date. Ayaka’s previous banner included the following characters:

Yanfei (Pyro)

Ningguang (Geo)

Chongyun (Cryo)

If you’re lucky enough to get Ayaka when her rerun releases, then make sure you use the best Ayaka build to maximize her DPS. For now, that’s all the information we have on the Ayaka banner rerun. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

