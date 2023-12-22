Gaming

The Finals: All career rewards and how to unlock them

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game The FinalsEmbark Studios

The Finals is the brand-new free-to-play that is currently available across all major platforms. If you are a new player getting into the game, here is a guide on all the career rewards and how to unlock them.

The Finals has been quite a successful game so far ever since its release. The game has been progressively receiving an influx of players and there is no doubt that players are enjoying it despite a few complaints.

As it happens, the game has something called career rewards where you can get access to a bucket full of cosmetics. These are quite easy to grind and if you are someone who loves the fashion show, the career rewards are a must for you.

Here is all you need when it comes to career rewards and their unlock criteria in The Finals.

A screenshot from the game The FinalsEmbark Studios
The Finals career rewards discussed

All career rewards in The Finals

The career rewards in The Finals have been listed in the following table:

LevelRewards
2Athletic Hat (Headwear)
3Crash Bang Wallop
Haunting Howl
Ker-Snap
Pounce Warning
Ricochet Ready
Screeching Success
Sound of Safety
4Dash of Defiance
Guardian’s Stand
Ocular Zest
Psst…Over Here
Summit Seeker
Surveillance Mission
Wrecking Ball
5Body Bag
6Body Bag
7Bucket Hat 
8Baggy Battle Cargos
9Chunky Wedge Trainers
10Spray
11Kangaroo Hoodie
12Badge
13Joggers
14Incognito Mode
15Quarter-zip Shirt
16Asymmetrical Pants
17Front Pocket Satchel
18Game-Day Sweater
19Flat-brim Cap
20Kangaroo Hoodie
21Historical Hi-fi
22Track Shorts
23Arena Anti-glare
24Slip-on Trainers
25Cuddly Plushie
26Tank & Arm Warmers
27Bad News Bandana
28Trendy Turtleneck
29Pleated Skirt
31Tactical Sling Bag
32Beanie & Headphones
33One-leg Harness Pants
34Ridged Armlet
35Ringer Tee
36Active Shorts
37Hoodie Jacket
38Chipped Nama Tama
39Cargo Pants
40Asymmetrical Vest

How to unlock career rewards in The Finals?

Unlocking the career rewards is not that difficult as all you need to do is increase your level. You can play any of the modes you like. However, there is no shortcut to this as the fastest way to unlock the rewards is to keep playing the game.

This is all you need to know regarding the career rewards in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

