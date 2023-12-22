The Finals: All career rewards and how to unlock them

The Finals is the brand-new free-to-play that is currently available across all major platforms. If you are a new player getting into the game, here is a guide on all the career rewards and how to unlock them.

The Finals has been quite a successful game so far ever since its release. The game has been progressively receiving an influx of players and there is no doubt that players are enjoying it despite a few complaints.

As it happens, the game has something called career rewards where you can get access to a bucket full of cosmetics. These are quite easy to grind and if you are someone who loves the fashion show, the career rewards are a must for you.

Here is all you need when it comes to career rewards and their unlock criteria in The Finals.

All career rewards in The Finals

The career rewards in The Finals have been listed in the following table:

Level Rewards 2 Athletic Hat (Headwear) 3 Crash Bang Wallop

Haunting Howl

Ker-Snap

Pounce Warning

Ricochet Ready

Screeching Success

Sound of Safety 4 Dash of Defiance

Guardian’s Stand

Ocular Zest

Psst…Over Here

Summit Seeker

Surveillance Mission

Wrecking Ball 5 Body Bag 6 Body Bag 7 Bucket Hat 8 Baggy Battle Cargos 9 Chunky Wedge Trainers 10 Spray 11 Kangaroo Hoodie 12 Badge 13 Joggers 14 Incognito Mode 15 Quarter-zip Shirt 16 Asymmetrical Pants 17 Front Pocket Satchel 18 Game-Day Sweater 19 Flat-brim Cap 20 Kangaroo Hoodie 21 Historical Hi-fi 22 Track Shorts 23 Arena Anti-glare 24 Slip-on Trainers 25 Cuddly Plushie 26 Tank & Arm Warmers 27 Bad News Bandana 28 Trendy Turtleneck 29 Pleated Skirt 31 Tactical Sling Bag 32 Beanie & Headphones 33 One-leg Harness Pants 34 Ridged Armlet 35 Ringer Tee 36 Active Shorts 37 Hoodie Jacket 38 Chipped Nama Tama 39 Cargo Pants 40 Asymmetrical Vest

How to unlock career rewards in The Finals?

Unlocking the career rewards is not that difficult as all you need to do is increase your level. You can play any of the modes you like. However, there is no shortcut to this as the fastest way to unlock the rewards is to keep playing the game.

This is all you need to know regarding the career rewards in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

