The Finals: All career rewards and how to unlock them

The Finals: All career rewards and how to unlock themEmbark Studios
The Finals is the brand-new free-to-play that is currently available across all major platforms. If you are a new player getting into the game, here is a guide on all the career rewards and how to unlock them.
The Finals has been quite a successful game so far ever since its release. The game has been progressively receiving an influx of players and there is no doubt that players are enjoying it despite a few complaints.
As it happens, the game has something called career rewards where you can get access to a bucket full of cosmetics. These are quite easy to grind and if you are someone who loves the fashion show, the career rewards are a must for you.
Here is all you need when it comes to career rewards and their unlock criteria in The Finals.
All career rewards in The Finals
The career rewards in The Finals have been listed in the following table:
|Level
|Rewards
|2
|Athletic Hat (Headwear)
|3
|Crash Bang Wallop
Haunting Howl
Ker-Snap
Pounce Warning
Ricochet Ready
Screeching Success
Sound of Safety
|4
|Dash of Defiance
Guardian’s Stand
Ocular Zest
Psst…Over Here
Summit Seeker
Surveillance Mission
Wrecking Ball
|5
|Body Bag
|6
|Body Bag
|7
|Bucket Hat
|8
|Baggy Battle Cargos
|9
|Chunky Wedge Trainers
|10
|Spray
|11
|Kangaroo Hoodie
|12
|Badge
|13
|Joggers
|14
|Incognito Mode
|15
|Quarter-zip Shirt
|16
|Asymmetrical Pants
|17
|Front Pocket Satchel
|18
|Game-Day Sweater
|19
|Flat-brim Cap
|20
|Kangaroo Hoodie
|21
|Historical Hi-fi
|22
|Track Shorts
|23
|Arena Anti-glare
|24
|Slip-on Trainers
|25
|Cuddly Plushie
|26
|Tank & Arm Warmers
|27
|Bad News Bandana
|28
|Trendy Turtleneck
|29
|Pleated Skirt
|31
|Tactical Sling Bag
|32
|Beanie & Headphones
|33
|One-leg Harness Pants
|34
|Ridged Armlet
|35
|Ringer Tee
|36
|Active Shorts
|37
|Hoodie Jacket
|38
|Chipped Nama Tama
|39
|Cargo Pants
|40
|Asymmetrical Vest
How to unlock career rewards in The Finals?
Unlocking the career rewards is not that difficult as all you need to do is increase your level. You can play any of the modes you like. However, there is no shortcut to this as the fastest way to unlock the rewards is to keep playing the game.
This is all you need to know regarding the career rewards in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
