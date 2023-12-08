The Finals: How to add & invite friends

The Finals is an exciting new team-based FPS from Embark Studios and it’s a great experience to play with friends. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to add and invite friends to the game.

Embark Studios’ latest project, The Finals, received a lot of praise during its beta periods, and fans were treated to a surprise full launch that was announced at this year’s Game Awards, and the most recent 1.2.0 update patch which marks the start of Season 1.

With a focus on team-based matches, The Finals is a perfect title to jump into with friends, as you battle it out with other players in intense FPS matches while taking advantage of the many destructible environments to gain the upper hand.

If you’re eager to play The Finals with pals, here’s exactly how you can add and invite them to the game.

Embark Studio The Finals is a great game to play with friends.

How to add & invite friends in The Finals

You can add and invite friends to the game by simply following the steps below:

Once you’ve launched The Finals, navigate to the Social tab located in the top right corner of the screen – this can be identified by the small portraits on the icon.

– this can be identified by the small portraits on the icon. Click on the “ Add Friend” button in the Social tab menu.

button in the Social tab menu. Type in your friend’s Embark ID .

. Once your friend accepts your request, you can then invite them to your game by pressing the “+ invite to party” button on the home screen.

It’s also important to note that before you can play with friends on other platforms, you’ll need to make sure crossplay is turned on. To do this, simply open the Settings menu that’s located in the top right corner of the screen, and you can toggle crossplay on and off from the “Network” tab in the menu.

That’s everything you need to know about how to add and invite friends to The Finals! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

