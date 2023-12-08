The Finals is a brand-new FPS with an interesting gameshow twist where there are plenty of weapons you can use – but some players may want to know if the game includes an aim assist option. We’ve got the answer right here.

The latest free-to-play FPS to hit the market is The Finals, which received a lot of praise during its beta periods and surprised fans when it suddenly had a full launch after the 2023 Game Awards. The release also marked the start of Season 1 of the game with the 1.2.0. update Patch.

This is an action-packed title where players are encouraged to take advantage of destructible environments to gain the upper hand on their enemies, and ultimately survive the deadly gameshow with their teammates, but some players may want to know if aim assist is available to use before they jump in.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not aim assist is included as a feature in The Finals.

Embark Studio The Finals is a brand new FPS.

Does The Finals have aim assist?

Yes, The Finals does have an aim assist feature.

This is good news for any players who may be less experienced with FPS titles and still want to pick up The Finals as it will make combat situations slightly easier.

How to use aim assist in The Finals

If you’ve got aim assist enabled in The Finals, it will be easier for your reticle to track enemies meaning you should be able to land hits very accurately in the game.

While it’s certainly a controversial feature in FPS titles, its inclusion here does mean it could make the experience easier for newcomers to the genre to get to grips with the basic game mechanics when they’re first starting out.

To enable or disable aim assist in the game, simply follow the steps below:

Launch The Finals and navigate to the settings menu located in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

of the screen. From the Settings menu, select the “ Controller ” tab.

” tab. “Controller Aim Assist” can be found at the bottom of the menu, simply scroll down and select the option to toggle it on or off.

That’s everything you need to know about aim assist in The Finals! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

