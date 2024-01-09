All random events in The Finals

In the heart-pounding arena of The Finals, where every move can be the difference between victory and defeat, random events add an extra layer of chaos and excitement. Understanding these events is key to turning the tide of battle in your favor.

As the name suggests, random events are occurrences in the game that make the game more exciting as it keeps players always on their toes.

These events are not just disruptions; they are opportunities. As players adapt to the unpredictable, mastering these events becomes a skill in itself.

Whether it’s evading meteors, capitalizing on low gravity, or strategically navigating an alien invasion, embracing the chaos can lead to victory. But how many random events are there?

Here’s all you need to know about all the random events in The Finals.

Embark Studios The Finals is looks set to be an important FPS in 2024.

The Finals: All random events

As of writing, there are a total of seven known random events in The Finals.

Mega-Damage

Effect: Increases damage dealt by all players.

The Dead Go Boom

Effect: Player bodies explode upon elimination, damaging nearby players and the environment.

Meteor Shower

Effect: Showers the arena with meteors, causing damage to both players and the environment.

Death Match

Effect: Defeating enemies awards players with more cash, encouraging aggressive play.

Orbital Lasers

Effect: Targets players standing still for a prolonged period with a laser from the sky, dealing 100 damage.

Alien Invasion

Effect: Unspecified chaos introduced by UFOs, adding an unpredictable element to the match.

Low Gravity

Effect: Reduces gravity in the arena, allowing players to jump higher and further.

Triggering random events: When and how do they happen?

Random events unfold in the second half of a match, injecting unpredictability into the latter stages. If a team secures victory within the first ten minutes or so, players might miss experiencing these events.

This is all you need to know about the various random events in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

