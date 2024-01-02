VRs are the in-game currency that can be the key to annexing that victory in The Finals. Here’s a guide on how to get VRs in The Finals easily.

Embark Studios’ The Finals brings a fresh perspective to the FPS genre, where players have all the freedom in the world to outplay enemies in creative ways. Chaos and destruction are two highlighting features of The Finals, which require unlocking specific weapons and gadgets.

Now unlocking them in the game doesn’t come so easy as you’ll need to spend VRs. So, here’s a handy guide on how to get VRs in The Finals.

Embark Studios To unlock equipment, you’ll need to spend VRs.

How to earn VRs in The Finals

The only way to earn VRs in The Finals is by playing the game. It goes without saying but the more matches you play, the more VR you’ll get.

Being a free-to-play game, the grinding part comes naturally and the best part is that you also earn XP along the way which will simultaneously level up the Battle Pass.

You must also remember that the VR gains after completing matches get reduced the more you play. This means you’ll get maximum VRs after the first match or win of the day. Now that you know how to get VRs in The Finals, you’ll also want to spend them wisely.

How to spend VRs in The Finals

To spend VRs in The Finals, follow the simple set of steps below:

Fire up The Finals. Once the game loads, either click on “Equipment” from the right side of the screen or click on the VR button on the top of the screen just beside the Multibucks button. Every specialization, weapon, and gadget will now show up for the Light, Medium, and Heavy builds. You can now go ahead and purchase one to your liking.

Specializations and Weapons cost 800 VRs each while the Gadgets cost 1,000 VRs to unlock.

Embark Studios

Is there a limit to getting VRs in The Finals?

Yes, The Finals has a limit of earning 3,000 VRs. We’d suggest you spend this in-game currency from time to time on the best equipment when you have enough VR piled up. This will prevent you from wasting VRs in The Finals as it’ll stop accumulating once the limit is reached.

So, there you have it, that’s a rundown of everything you need to know about getting and spending VRs in Embark Studios’ latest FPS.

