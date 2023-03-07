Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One?

Are you wondering if The Finals is available to play on the PS4 and Xbox One? Don’t fret – our handy guide has everything you need to know.

The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play arena shooter from Embark Studios that is stylish, features excellent mobility and destruction, and is immensely fun to play. Its main objective is to deliver a fresh experience for all the FPS fans out there.

The game is currently in its beta stages, which is only available for PC via Steam, but it’s also in development for some consoles as well.

So, if you’re wondering if The Finals is available on the PS4 and Xbox One, our guide has got your back with everything you need to know.

Embark Studios

Will The Finals be released for PS4 and Xbox One?

Unfortunately, The Finals won’t be released for PS4 and Xbox One. It has been developed keeping PC and current-gen consoles in mind. This means that PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S are the only consoles where the game will be available.

As we mentioned earlier, the game is a fresh take on FPS featuring smooth maneuvering across buildings, and a destructible yet interactive environment. Embark Studios are yet to confirm any release dates for their arena shooter.

At the time of writing, The Finals is hosting a closed beta test. If you want to sign up for The Finals closed beta test, our guide has all the steps you need. This beta test will run for a couple of weeks, from March 7 to March 21, 2023.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about The Finals’ availability on PS4 and Xbox One. Make sure you check back here for all the latest news and updates.