Best The Finals Heavy build: Weapons, gadgets & specializations

Are you looking for the best Heavy build in The Finals? Here are the best weapons and gadgets you can use in your Heavy build to be the best tank in The Finals.

After a surprise launch at The Game Awards 2023, The Finals has instantly smashed MW3’s player count to become a breakout hit on Steam. This fast-paced high-adrenaline first-person shooter from Embark Studios offers three types of builds, out of which, the Heavy build is one.

Article continues after ad

The Heavy build in The Finals is designed for high survivability but at a cost of lower movement speed. They specialize in fortifications, acting as the perfect tank a squad needs to emerge victorious.

Article continues after ad

However, you’ll need the ideal weapon, gadgets, and specializations to demolish your opponents and our best Heavy build guide has everything to sort that for you.

Contents

Embark Studios

The Finals: Best Heavy build loadout

Weapon : Lewis Gun or Sledgehammer

: Lewis Gun or Sledgehammer Gadgets : Pyro Grenade, RPG-7, Goo Grenade

: Pyro Grenade, RPG-7, Goo Grenade Specialization: Charge ‘N’ Slam or Mesh Shield

Best Heavy build weapon in The Finals

In Season 1, The Lewis Gun is one of the best Heavy build weapons in The Finals. Although it comes with a low reload speed, its magazine size of 47 bullets and a balance in accuracy, damage, fire rate, and range compensate for that.

Article continues after ad

However, if you prefer taking down enemies at close range, then the Sledgehammer or SA1216 would do the job pretty well, but prove to be ineffective in long-range combat.

Embark Studios

Best Heavy build gadgets in The Finals

The best gadgets for the Heavy build in The Finals are Pyro Grenade, RPG-7, and Goo Grenade.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You can combine the RPG-7 and Pyro Grenade to obliterate enemies who are trying to steal your Cashout. Imagine the damage you can inflict if you use these highly explosive gadgets on a squad.

Article continues after ad

The Goo Grenade on the other hand blocks every type of incoming attack and lines of sight by deploying blubs of goo, providing enough room to catch a breath.

Best Heavy build specialization in The Finals

For specialization, you can’t go wrong with Charge ‘N’ Slam in The Finals for your Heavy build. It allows you to break through floors, obstacles, walls, and deal damage to enemies at the same time.

However, if you’re not in the mood to ram through your opponents, you may go with the Mesh Shield. It’s a protective shield that can block incoming attacks from the front but allows teammates to shoot through it at the same time, similar to how Rampart‘s Amped Cover works in Apex Legends.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s a rundown of our best Heavy build in The Finals. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

Best The Finals Medium build | Best The Finals Light build | The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantages | Does The Finals have aim assist? | The Finals file size on PC, PS5, Xbox | How to change your name | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements: Minimum and Recommended PC specs | Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?

Article continues after ad