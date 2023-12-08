How many players play The Finals? player count tracker

The Finals, a free-to-play shooter that players have been waiting for a long time, is finally available to play across all major platforms. Here is the total number of players playing the game right now.

The Finals is one of those games that players have been quite excited about for a while. The game showed promise, but the lack of a release date led to players being left in the dark. However, Embark Studios shadow-dropped The Finals worldwide on December 8, 2023, alongside The Game Awards 2023.

As such, the game exploded and players flocked to it almost immediately. If you are someone who is still considering getting into the game and want to know how many players are playing it right now, we have got you covered.

Embark Studios The Finals total player count revealed

The Finals player count in 2023

As per the Steam charts, a total of 140,806 players are currently playing the free-to-play shooter, The Finals. This is quite a big number and it only includes the Steam player base.

However, you must remember that this game is also available on PlayStation and Xbox, which means the total number will be much higher. Unfortunately, it is tough to get the data of the total player count when it comes to the consoles.

In any case, The Finals seem to have hit the ground running and players are enjoying it. Even though it has a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, the player count seems to be rising exponentially. We will update the count in the future depending on how the game ages in the coming days.

This is all that we know about The Finals player count so far. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

