Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?

The Finals has finally left its beta and is now on Steam for everyone to play. However, can you play it on the go with the Steam Deck?

There’s a brand new FPS multiplayer game to dig yourself into with The Finals. Finally leaving its extensive beta period, the game is now up for free on Steam.

However, there’s some rotten news for those on Steam Deck. The game is running Easy Anti-Cheat, a common issue for many players on Valve’s handheld. We can’t even launch the game to see how the performance is without reinstalling Windows.

So the answer is no, The Finals will not work on Steam Deck due to its anti-cheat. Once developers Embark Studios and Nexon decide to flick the switch, we’ll be able to gauge performance.

For now, if you really want to play The Finals on the go, you might need to consider other routes.

There’s a precedent of Easy Anti-Cheat games working on the Steam Deck, however. Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Apex Legends. We’ve even seen some teams shift to a new anti-cheat, just to ensure that players on Steam Deck are included.

Valve’s Proton supports Easy Anti-Cheat, and even other anti-cheat developers have said that it’s on the game studio to push the button. It’s been a running occurrence with Linux since online gaming started. Some studios don’t feel comfortable with a player on an OS that in the right hands, allows for a lot of shenanigans.

The world is ever-shifting however. More and more people are being exposed to Linux each day. As Valve’s handheld is still taking the world by storm, it still only accounts for 2% of the player population on Steam.

Perhaps Nexon doesn’t see the effort needed to ensure The Finals works well on the OS as a priority right now.