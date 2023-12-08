Best The Finals Light build for weapons, gadgets & specializations

Are you looking for the best Light build in The Finals? Here’s our guide with the best weapons and gadgets you can use in your Light build to dominate and outplay lobbies in The Finals.

After a surprise launch at The Game Awards 2023, The Finals has taken the world by storm with its player count rising steadily. This fast-paced high-adrenaline is Emark Studios’ latest free-to-play FPS featuring chaos and a destructive environment.

Players can use three types of builds in this game, out of which, the Light build is preferred by many due to its agile nature combined with fast mobility. So, if you prefer to have fast gameplay in The Finals, then our best Light build has got your back with the right weapons, gadgets, and specializations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents

Embark Studios M11 has a very high rate of fire.

The Finals: Best Light build loadout

Weapon : M11

: M11 Gadgets : Breaching Charge, Pyro Grenade, Smoke Grenade

: Breaching Charge, Pyro Grenade, Smoke Grenade Specialization: Evasive Dash

Best Light build Weapon in The Finals

When it comes to choosing the best weapon for your Light build in The Finals, M11 can’t go wrong. Combine this SMG’s exceptional rate of fire with unpredictable movement and you’ll be one tough opponent to beat.

Although it lacks damage, it gets compensated by the fire rate, proving to be deadly at close-range combat. It has a pretty standard reload speed, but the only downside is its range. If you want, you may swap it with the V95 or XP-54, each costing 800 VR.

Article continues after ad

Embark Studios

Best Light build Gadgets in The Finals

The best Gadgets for your Light build in The Finals would be Breaching Charge, Pyro Grenade, and Smoke Grenade. The Breaching Charge can tear down any building, ceiling, or floor, which can be quite handy while stealing a Cashout.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Pyro Grenade wreaks chaos when accurately deployed, igniting enemies upon contact but be careful as its flames can also injure your teammates. The Smoke Grenade is an excellent choice for teams aiming to maximize their cash gains.

Article continues after ad

Best Light build Specialization in The Finals

An ideal Specialization for your Light build is Evasive Dash. You can use it tactically to evade intense gunfights or simply outplaying enemies in close ranges. If you’ve played Overwatch 2, consider this Specialization to be very similar to Tracer’s Blink ability.

If you prefer mobility, then the Grappling Hook should be your go-to choice. Either way, both Specializations are useful and you can switch accordingly.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s our best Light build for you to dominate lobbies in The Finals. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantages | Does The Finals have aim assist? | The Finals file size on PC, PS5, Xbox | How to change your name | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements: Minimum and Recommended PC specs | Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?