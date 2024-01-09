How to get Multibucks in The Finals

In the vibrant world of The Finals, Multibucks stand as the coveted premium currency, unlocking a realm of cosmetic wonders and personalization options.

Multibucks serve as the golden key to unlocking personalized aesthetics in the game. By leveraging the Battle Pass system, navigating direct purchases judiciously, and embracing strategic gameplay, players can amass Multibucks, enhancing their in-game experience without compromising their financial strategies.

While obtaining Multibucks traditionally involves real-world transactions, savvy players can strategically navigate the game‘s systems to accrue this premium currency without breaking the bank.

Here is all you need to know about how you can get Multibucks in The Finals.

The Finals

The Finals: How to get Multibucks

The Battle Pass system: The easiest way to earn Multibucks

The Battle Pass system in The Finals emerges as the primary source for earning Multibucks without burning a hole through your pocket. Here’s the breakdown of how this method works:

Free tiers rewards

• Completion of free tiers within a season yields Multibucks. Each season spans three months, providing ample time to accumulate rewards.

• A total of 300 Multibucks can be earned by completing the four reward slots in the Battle Pass, with each slot contributing 75 Multibucks.

Seasonal accumulation

• Across four seasons in a year, diligent players can amass a significant 1200 Multibucks.

• This pool of Multibucks can cover the cost of a Battle Pass, offering access to premium tiers and their enticing rewards.

Smart investment

• Active players who consistently purchase and complete the Battle Pass can generate a surplus of Multibucks.

• Unlocking premium tiers not only recoups the initial investment but leaves you with an additional 425 Multibucks, offering a continuous cycle of earnings.

Real money transactions: Direct purchase

• Finally, the last option is purchasing Multibucks directly from the in-game store. Multibuck packs come with varying prices, catering to different budget ranges.

• The pricing structure includes options like $4.99 for 500 Multibucks, $9.99 for 1150 Multibucks, and goes up to $99.99 for a whopping 13000 Multibucks.

