The Finals weapon tier list: Best guns to use in Season 1

Our The Finals weapon tier list has sorted all the guns from the best to the worst so that you can have impactful results in Season 1.

Embark Studios’ The Finals is a new free-to-play FPS title featuring a plethora of weapons and gadgets to choose from. This arsenal of weapons is distributed among three classes, namely the Light, Medium, and Heavy.

Each of these classes comes with a definite set of weapons with each serving different purposes in the game. So, including the ideal weaponry in your main and reserve loadouts becomes crucial as a slight mishap can prevent your team from getting that victory.

With that said, here’s The Finals weapon tier list with the best guns to choose from in Season 1.

The Finals weapon tier list

Here are some of the best weapons you can use from each class in The Finals Season 1 after patch 1.4.1:

Tier Weapon S XP-54 (Light)

Throwing Knives (Light)

FCAR (Medium)

Lewis Gun (Heavy) A V9S (Light)

M11 (Light)

AKM (Medium)

R.357 (Medium)

M60 (Heavy)

SA1216 (Heavy) B SR-84 (Light)

LH1 (Light)

Model 1887 (Medium)

Flamethrower (Heavy)

Sledgehammer (Heavy) C SH1900 (Light)

Sword (Light)

CL-40 (Medium)

MGL32 (Heavy) D Dagger (Light)

Riot Shield (Medium)

S-Tier weapons in The Finals

XP-54 (Light)

Throwing Knives (Light)

FCAR (Medium)

Lewis Gun (Heavy)

Across all three classes – XP-54, Throwing Knives, FCAR, and Lewis Gun are the S-Tier or meta weapons you can use to dominate lobbies in The Finals. XP-54 is a great choice for Light build players as it’s versatile and effective at variable ranges. Throwing Knives is another superior weapon choice but the skill ceiling is a bit high with this one.

For Medium build players, FCAR is an ideal choice as it offers enough damage for its magazine size. Heavy players can rampage other squads using the Lewis Gun, considering how balanced the weapon is.

A-Tier weapons in The Finals

V9S (Light)

M11 (Light)

AKM (Medium)

R.357 (Medium)

M60 (Heavy)

SA1216 (Heavy)

The A-Tier weapons in The Finals fall a tad bit short of the S-Tier category but not to be ignored by any means. They can be the perfect alternatives and worthy enough to add to your Reserve Loadout, in case things take a turn or your team wants to switch strategies in between matches.

For the Light class, M11 and V9S are great choices. While for the Medium and Heavy builds, you may go with AKM, R.357, M60, and SA1216, respectively.

B-Tier weapons in The Finals

SR-84 (Light)

LH1 (Light)

Model 1887 (Medium)

Flamethrower (Heavy)

Sledgehammer (Heavy)

The B-Tier weapons in general are good at best and you may use them for experimenting. They are mostly effective during tricky situations but aren’t quite categorized as meta weapons.

C-Tier weapons in The Finals

SH1900 (Light)

Sword (Light)

CL-40 (Medium)

MGL32 (Heavy)

As we move down the weapon tier list, these guns would fall under the C-Tier in The Finals. It’s better if you avoid them or use them in your Reserve loadouts in the best-case scenario.

D-Tier weapons in The Finals

Dagger (Light)

Riot Shield (Medium)

The D-Tier weapons in The Finals are some of the worst and you should avoid them at all costs if you want to win matches.

And that’s a rundown of our weapon tier list for The Finals. To know more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

