If you’re wondering whether The Finals is on Xbox Game Pass or not, our handy guide has everything sorted for you to know.

The Finals was the much-anticipated release from Embark Studios and finally, it made a stealthy launch during The Game Awards 2023, stunning everyone around the world. This high-adrenaline action-packed first-person shooter received a positive response from players during the closed and open beta periods, and now it’s playable for everyone in its full glory.

With the release of every new game, people wonder whether their favorite titles will make their way to Microsoft’s subscription service or not. So, if you’re wondering whether The Finals is on Xbox Game Pass, we have the answer for you in this guide.

Embark Studios

Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass?

No, The Finals is not on the Xbox Game Pass. Embark Studios has made their game available for PC only via Steam and it’s completely free-to-play.

So, all you need to do is log in to your existing Steam account, download it, and start playing. Coming to the consoles, The Finals is available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The devs have completely skipped the previous generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) as they made the game keeping only PC and current-gen consoles in mind.

Now that The Finals has been released, players can jump into the fresh Season 1 content which features a new map and variants, events, battlepass, weapon balances, and a lot more.

So, there you have it, now you know whether you can play The Finals on Game Pass or not. While you’re still here, why not check the latest Season 1 patch notes to catch all the new content in The Finals!