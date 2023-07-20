How to get FNCS 2023 rewards in Fortnite: Major 3 and Last Chance Major

The final Fortnite Champion Series 2023 Majors are about to begin, and they’ll determine who gets to go to Copenhagen for the finals. Fans at home who watch their favorite Fortnite pros compete may still get in on the action and claim some free rewards. Here’s everything you need to do to get some freebies during FNCS 2023.

The Fortnite Champion Series 2023 (FNCS) will include the best players from all over the world in a spectacular tournament and is evidence of competitive gaming‘s continuing popularity as the battle royale genre develops.

In 2023, Epic Games instituted a Majors system similar to Call of Duty League, with the first two Majors taking place over the course of several months. While the final two, Major 3 and Last Chance Major, are now in progress. Players making it through the Majors and into the finals will have the opportunity to compete at the FNCS Global Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark, in October 2023.

However, fans who are not competing can also tune in on the action virtually and claim free rewards during the event. Here’s how what you can get during FNCS 2023 and how to claim it in Fortnite.

Epic Games Drop into the Legends Landing map to watch FNCS livestreams.

How to claim free Fortnite rewards during FNCS 2023?

Fortnite players stand a chance to claim free cosmetic rewards during FNCS 2023 Majors and the grand finale which will take place later this year.

Here’s how you can claim the rewards once an event is underway:

Tune in to the official Fortnite Competitive website. Log in with your Epic Games account. Watch an FNCS livestream for at least 15 minutes. Claim your free drop. Once done, launch Fortnite and you’re done.

Alternatively, you can also head over to the Legends Landing island (Code: 3303-7480-5925) in Fortnite Creative to watch the livestream. Watching an FNCS match within the island for the required watch time can entirely skip the process. You will automatically be granted the free rewards once the requirements are fulfilled.

Epic Games Players can get several free rewards while watching Major 3 and Last Chance Major streams.

FNCS 2023 Major 3 and Last Chance Major free rewards

The final stage of FNCS 2023 will officially kick off with Major 3 and will follow up with Last Chance Major shortly after. Here’s the schedule for both tournaments and when you can tune in on the livestreams:

Major Start Time FNCS Major 3 – Week 1 Finals Sunday, July 23, 8 PM ET FNCS Major 3 – Week 2 Finals Sunday, July 30, 8 PM ET FNCS Major 3 – Week 3 Finals Sunday, August 6, 8 PM ET FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals August 12 & 13, 8 PM ET FNCS Last Chance Major Sunday, August 20, 8 PM ET

Viewers who tune in on the official site or Legends Landing during the above-mentioned dates will be able to claim free cosmetic rewards. Here are all the rewards you can get during FNCS 2023 Major 3 and Last Chance Major:

Raptor Rider Spray – FNCS Major 3 Week 2 (July 29-30)

– FNCS Major 3 Week 2 (July 29-30) Lush Moves Loading Screen – FNCS Major 3 Week 3 (August 5-6)

– FNCS Major 3 Week 3 (August 5-6) King Me-ow Emoticon – FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals Day 1 (August 12)

– FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals Day 1 (August 12) 8 Lives Down Loading Screen – FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals Day 2 (August 13)

– FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals Day 2 (August 13) FNCS Protector Back Bling – FNCS Last Chance Major (August 20)

Players must also note that according to Epic, the rewards may take up to seven days to appear in your Fortnite locker.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about claiming free FNCS 2023 rewards in Fortnite!

