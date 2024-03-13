The Finals Ranked Tournament explained: Format, Leagues & rewards

The Finals features a game mode called Tournament that comes with a ranked segment. Here’s an explainer of the Ranked Tournament’s format, leagues, and all the rewards the game offers.

The Finals is a team-based FPS game from Embark Studios that is fast-paced and packs a lot of action, chaos, and destruction. There are many game modes available and each has a common primary objective which is emerging as the winner of the arena!

Although there’s Quick Play available to have fun on the go, Ranked Tournament is the main deal that tests your skills to the fullest. So, in this guide, we have explained how the Ranked Tournament works including its format, ranks, and rewards you can get out of it.

Contents

How to unlock Ranked Tournament in The Finals

To unlock Ranked Tournament in The Finals, you need to play 60 rounds in total. The unranked Tournament mode unlocks much earlier, and you can unlock both these modes by simply playing Quick Play.

The Finals Ranked Tournament format explained

Ranked Tournament in The Finals is a bit different from the other game modes. Here, a total of 16 teams enter four simultaneous matches and are held in a bracket system.

The winning teams move to the knockout stage while the losing teams get eliminated. In the end, a final match takes place between the two strongest teams where they go head-to-head and whoever earns the most cash gets crowned the winner.

All Leagues & rewards in The Finals Tournament Ranked mode

There are a total of five leagues in The Finals Tournament Ranked mode, and each is further subdivided into four more ranks. It starts from Bronze and you can reach all the way to Diamond.

Here are all the Leagues in The Finals Ranked Tournament:

Bronze Bronze 4 Bronze 3 Bronze 2 Bronze 1

Silver Silver 4 Silver 3 Silver 2 Silver 1

Gold Gold 4 Gold 3 Gold 2 Gold 1

Platinum Platinum 4 Platinum 3 Platinum 2 Platinum 1

Diamond Diamond 4 Diamond 3 Diamond 2 Diamond 1



Regarding rewards, The Finals Ranked Tournament gives you special weapons skins, charms, and other cosmetics to collect at the end of the season. Some permanent rewards are also given after you reach a certain league:

Bronze : Baseball cap

: Baseball cap Silver : Sweatband

: Sweatband Gold : Gloves

: Gloves Diamond: Legendary weapon skin

And that’s a rundown of The Finals Ranked Tournament mode. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides below:

