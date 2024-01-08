How to earn XP fast in The Finals

The Finals has a system where you can increase your level to earn rewards. Here is a guide on how you can earn experience fast in The Finals to level yourself up.

The Finals is a free-to-play game, but it is quite rewarding to an extent. You can get access to rewards by simply leveling up which includes costumes and customization options.

However, leveling up can be tough as it requires a lot of playing. Fortunately, there are a few methods through which you can level up exceptionally fast in The Finals.

Here is what you need to know with regards to earning XP in The Finals.

Embark Studios You can earn rewards for leveling up in The Finals

The Finals: How to earn XP fast in the game

There are a few methods that you can follow to earn experience quickly and speed up your leveling process in the game. The various methods have been listed in the following few sections:

Challenges : The fastest and most efficient leveling-up process is to complete challenges in the game. All you need to do is to finish the daily and weekly challenges which are quite easy and thereby level up your account.

: The fastest and most efficient leveling-up process is to complete challenges in the game. All you need to do is to finish the daily and weekly challenges which are quite easy and thereby level up your account. Focusing on objectives : While playing matches focus on objectives instead of kills. This way you will be able to complete your games quickly and thereby earn the valuable experience you need for leveling up.

: While playing matches focus on objectives instead of kills. This way you will be able to complete your games quickly and thereby earn the valuable experience you need for leveling up. Play the game daily: If you want to level up fast, you need to play the game daily. If you skip too much, you will notice you are falling behind others quite a lot. Playing the game for two to three hours will be more than enough to earn experience.

One thing to consider here is that playing Ranked or Quickplay does not matter much. This is because even though Ranked gives more experience, your matches take time to finish. In Quickplay the experience is comparatively lower, but the time required is much shorter. The mode that you are willing to grind ultimately comes down to your preference.

This is all you need to know when it comes to earning experience fast in The Finals. If you found it informative do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

