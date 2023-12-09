Best The Finals Medium build: Weapons, gadgets & specializations

Are you looking for the best Medium build in The Finals? Here are the best weapons and gadgets to use in your Medium build to strike a balance in The Finals.

The Finals had a surprise launch at The Game Awards 2023 and the player count has been rising steadily since then. In this free-to-play fast-paced FPS, surviving plays an important role, especially during Cashouts, or during Tournaments where your team has limited respawns.

This is where the Medium build fits perfectly in the game. Out of the three build types, the Medium build can go haywire with its firepower or heal its teammates, thereby playing a passive role.

So, if you prefer to maintain the equilibrium in The Finals, then our best Medium build has everything you need including the right weapons, gadgets, and specializations.

Embark Studios

The Finals: Best Medium build loadout

Weapon : FCAR or CL-40

: FCAR or CL-40 Gadgets : Goo Grenade, Jump Pad, Defibrillator

: Goo Grenade, Jump Pad, Defibrillator Specialization: Guardian Turret or Healing Beam

Best Medium build weapon in The Finals

In Season 1, the best weapon for a Medium build in The Finals would be the FCAR assault rifle. Although FCAR shares a similar damage with the AKM, it defeats the AKM in accuracy, range, and reload speed. Bear in mind that the magazine size is smaller, so you’ve to be very accurate with your shots.

However, if you fancy chaos and destruction, then the CL-40 won’t go wrong. It’s a pump-action grenade launcher that can obliterate enemies in close range.

Embark Studios

Best Medium build gadgets in The Finals

The best Medium build gadgets in The Finals are Goo Grenade, Jump Pad, and Defibrillator. Goo Grenade releases solidified blobs of goo that act as hardcover and block both enemies’ line of sight and their attacks.

The Jump Pad gives you the room to maneuver vertically and escape intense fights on the go. Carry the Defibrillator to instantly revive a teammate. This is exceptionally useful when you need backup at the earliest.

Best Medium build specialization in The Finals

Choosing the best specialization for a Medium build becomes a personal preference. If you are like me who likes to go all out and wipe out squads back to back, then go for the Guardian Turret. It’s a deployable AI-controlled assault rifle.

However, if you’re a Mercy main in Overwatch 2 who likes to provide constant healing for your teammates, then the Healing Beam should be your specialization in The Finals.

So, there you have it, that’s our best Medium build for you to dominate lobbies in The Finals. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

