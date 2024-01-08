How to level up The Finals battle pass fast

The Finals has a battle pass that you can use to unlock additional customization options. Here is how you can level up your battle pass fast in the game.

The Finals is a free-to-play game that provides a full-fledged first-person-shooter competitive experience. However, it also has a battle pass that you can buy with real-world money and gain customizations in return.

However, leveling up the battle pass can be a chore, especially if you are not working towards it specifically. Fortunately, there are a few ways through which you can level it up fast and we have got you covered around that.

Here is all you need to know with regards to leveling up your The Finals battle pass fast.

Embark Studios The Finals battle pass can be leveled up by completing challenges

The Finals: How to level up your battle pass fast

There are three methods you can follow to level up your battle pass quickly. The methods along with their descriptions have been listed below:

Complete challenges : The easiest method to level up your battle pass is to complete challenges in the game. You will get access to both weekly and daily challenges . The weekly ones provide massive experience and are the easiest methods to level up the battle pass.

: The easiest method to level up your battle pass is to complete challenges in the game. You will get access to both . The weekly ones provide massive experience and are the easiest methods to level up the battle pass. Quickplay : Quickplay is also a good way to earn experience, but the process is very slow.

: Quickplay is also a good way to earn experience, but the process is very slow. Ranked mode: You can earn more experience in ranked mode, but the matches are quite long which means the leveling up can be slow.

Therefore, completing challenges is the easiest method to level up your battle pass in The Finals. Once you complete your challenges, you need to simply play the game as much as possible. However, the most important thing to consider here is regularity.

You must play the game daily if you want to finish the battle pass on time.

This is all you need to know to level up your battle pass fast in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

