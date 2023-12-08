The Finals: How to change your name

The Finals: How to change your nameEmbark Studios
The Finals is a free-to-play shooter set in a virtual world that was shadow-dropped alongside The Game Awards 2023 and is available to play right now. Here is how you can change your name in the game if you want.
The Finals is quite possibly one of the most anticipated free-to-play games of 2023. The initial reaction during its beta version was quite positive and fans have been waiting for it to come out ever since.
As it happens, in the form of a massive surprise, Embark Studios ended up releasing the game on December 7, 2023, through an announcement in The Game Awards. The game received a massive influx of players as soon as it was released and the number keeps rising.
However, one of the most crucial aspects of any FPS game is your name as it is your identity in the virtual world. In case you are not happy with your name, here is how to change it in the game.
How to change your name in The Finals
If you want to change your name in The Finals, there are a few steps you need to follow. Unfortunately, you cannot do so within the game, which means you have to follow an external method.
Here is how you can change your name,
- Open the Embark Studios website
- Sign in with your email and password
- Select the platform that you have been using to play the game
- Input all the required details and go to Profile
- Inside Account, you will find a tab called Display Name
- Click on the Edit button beside the Display Name
Once you input your preferred name, do not forget to save it. Your new name should reflect inside the game after this. In case, you want to change it again, remember that you can do so only after 10 minutes. Therefore, you cannot spam or change your name multiple times within a short duration.
This is all you need to know regarding changing the name in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
