How big is The Finals? File size on PC, PS5 & Xbox

Embark Studios executed a stealth launch for the highly anticipated The Finals at The Game Awards 2023 and if you’re wondering how much space you might need to clear up on your device, we have you covered. Our guide has all the information you need about The Finals’ file size on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

The Finals has been a highly anticipated game since the game’s first beta was revealed. However, the global release with update 1.2.0 has taken a lot of people by surprise. With the game featuring plenty of interesting features and mechanics, a lot of people will be looking to jump inside the Arena and get a taste of the game.

However, you might be worried about how much space the game might require on your storage drive. If that’s the case, we have all the information you need about the file size of the game on all the available devices. Having said that, let’s dive in and check everything that there is to know.

Embark Studio Make sure your storage disk had enough space to install The Finals.

The Finals file size on PC, PS5, and Xbox

With reference to everything that the game offers, The Finals features a fairly small requirement for storage space across all the available platforms.

PC : 17.2 GB

: 17.2 GB PS5 : 9.12 GB

: 9.12 GB Xbox: 15.64 GB

You should note that The Finals is only playable on current generation consoles, including the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

So, there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the file size of The Finals on PC, PS5, and Xbox. For more interesting and helpful guides on The Finals, make sure to check these out:

