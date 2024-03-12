The Finals Season 2 trailer restores fans’ faith in the game’s future

The Finals Season 2 trailer has finally dropped and several fans who were worrying about the game’s future have had their faith restored.

After a long Season 1 of multiple buffs, nerfs, special events, challenges, and a lot of destruction, Embark Studios has finally given players a glimpse of what’s coming with The Finals Season 2. The new Season is set to release on March 14, 2024, which means, fans will have a lot more to explore and delve into.

With the drop of the new trailer, several players have got their faith restored as the community was wondering if the game would turn out to be dead in the coming days. Considering all the new content shown in the trailer, needless to say, players’ opinions have taken a positive turn.

The Finals players convinced Season 2 would be “awesome”

Starting a discussion on Reddit, a player posted several images from the Season 2 trailer, asking the community about its “thoughts on the new abilities/gadgets/guns?”

Several players felt the Season 2 trailer “should hopefully calm those who feared the game was dying.” A particular player confessed that they thought “they’d do nothing about the decline and The Finals would have decayed forever.”

Two key additions in The Finals Season 2 trailer were Private matches and a new 5v5 mode. With these two added, fans believe “people will have to find different reasons to say the game is gonna die now.” “I’m stoked for both, but especially 5v5, it should be bonkers,” said one.

Data Reshaper was another new mechanic shown in the trailer where Medium build players would be able to turn various objects into harmless decor. Players started getting creative immediately and said: “Gotta try and reshape a red canister in midair now.”

“If you’re reflexive enough as a light you can portal that b*tch back at the heavy,” said another as they went on to depict crazy counters already.

Some Medium players agreed that “Zipline was basically mandatory because team mobility is just that important” and “giving other classes access to team mobility is probably the best way to address this issue.” They continued to explain how “lights have the breach charge, heavies have infinite ways of destruction, medium has none.”

The Season 2 trailer has brought back the hype The Finals was lacking, where all the new content “looks dope” and players “can’t wait to try them out and see people crying for nerfs.” Only time will tell to see whether Season two proves just as popular as players are expecting.