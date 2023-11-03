Does The Finals have crossplay and cross-progression?

Embark Studio has just released an open beta for their brand new FPS, The Finals, but does the title include crossplay and cross-progression? Here’s everything we know about both features in the game.

The Finals is the latest FPS to hit the market from developer Embark Studio. This action-packed game is a team-based experience, where players have to enter and survive a deadly gameshow as they fight against other teams to be the last ones standing.

Article continues after ad

As well as having good aim and communication, you’ll also be encouraged to use the destructible environments to your advantage if you truly want to get the upper hand on your opponent.

Article continues after ad

If you’re planning to pick up The Finals on multiple platforms or want to play with friends, you’ll want to know whether the game includes crossplay and cross-progression features. After all, being able to carry over progress and join friends no matter the platform is hugely convenient.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s what we know about crossplay and cross-progression in The Finals.

Embark Studio The Finals is an exciting team-based FPS game.

Does The Finals have crossplay?

Yes, The Finals does have crossplay.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The game is available on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC, and the inclusion of crossplay means you can team up with your friends no matter what devices you’re all using. As it’s a team-based title, having crossplay makes a lot of sense as plenty of players will want to experience the action with their pals.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

An open beta for The Finals which includes full crossplay support began on October 26, 2023, and is available until November 5, 2023, so you’ve still got some time to jump into the FPS with friends.

Does The Finals have cross-progression?

Yes, The Finals includes cross-progression.

This means that you can connect your account for the game across multiple platforms and have all your progress, including unlocked weapons and gear carry over. So, if you’re a PC and console gamer you can easily retain your progress in The Finals on both devices.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about crossplay and cross-progression in this deadly gameshow! While you’re here, why not check out our PS4 and Xbox guide for the game?