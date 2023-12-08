The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantages

The Finals is a fast-paced shooter which means you need the maximum frames per second possible to get a competitive advantage. Here’s a guide with the best settings for The Finals to get max FPS in-game.

After a surprise launch at The Game Awards 2023, The Finals is quickly gaining momentum to be one of the most-played games on Steam. This FPS title from Embark Studios received a very positive response from the community during the beta, and now, Season 1 is in full motion.

So, if you’re looking to delve into the game, you’ll need to know the best settings to get the maximum FPS for a competitive advantage.

Contents

Embark Studios Using the right video settings is crucial in FPS games.

Best video settings for The Finals

Here are the best settings you can use to maximize your FPS while playing The Finals:

Setting Value Window Mode Fullscreen Resolution Native resolution of your monitor (preferably 1920×1080) VSync Disabled NVIDIA Reflext Low Latency On Resolution Scaling Method NVIDIA DLSS NVIDIA DLSS Balanced Field of View 100 Motion Blur Disabled Lens Distortion Disabled NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (Ray Tracing) Static Overall Quality Level Custom View Distance Medium Anti-Aliasing Low Shadows Medium Post-Processing Medium Texture Medium Effects Low Foliage Low Global Illumination Resolution Medium

Best audio settings for The Finals

Here are the best audio settings for The Finals you can use while playing the game on your PC:

Setting Value Master Volume 30 Music Volume 40 SFX Volume 100 Dialogue Volume 35 Output Mode Stereo/Headphones Night Mode Off Subtitles Off Subtitle Text Size Small Subtitle Background Opacity 0 Enable Voice Chat On (Off if you’re using Discord) Mode Push To Talk Voice Chat Output Volume 65

Embark Studios The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass is now live.

Best gameplay settings for The Finals (PC)

These are the best gameplay settings for The Finals on PC:

Setting Value Use enemy team colors On Hide player names Off Preferred Region Your nearest region Crossplay On

Best crosshair settings for The Finals (PC)

You may go ahead and experiment with the crosshair in The Finals and set it to your liking. But we suggest using these crosshair settings for maximum visibility:

Setting Value Width 1 Outline Width 5 Red 0 Green 255 Blue 0 Red Outline 0 Green Outline 0 Blue Outline 0 Center Dot Off Center Dot Radius NA Opacity 100

So, there you have it, those are some of the best settings to use to get the maximum FPS in The Finals. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

