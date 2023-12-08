The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantages

The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantagesEmbark Studios
The Finals is a fast-paced shooter which means you need the maximum frames per second possible to get a competitive advantage. Here’s a guide with the best settings for The Finals to get max FPS in-game.
After a surprise launch at The Game Awards 2023, The Finals is quickly gaining momentum to be one of the most-played games on Steam. This FPS title from Embark Studios received a very positive response from the community during the beta, and now, Season 1 is in full motion.
So, if you’re looking to delve into the game, you’ll need to know the best settings to get the maximum FPS for a competitive advantage.
Contents
Best video settings for The Finals
Here are the best settings you can use to maximize your FPS while playing The Finals:
|Setting
|Value
|Window Mode
|Fullscreen
|Resolution
|Native resolution of your monitor (preferably 1920×1080)
|VSync
|Disabled
|NVIDIA Reflext Low Latency
|On
|Resolution Scaling Method
|NVIDIA DLSS
|NVIDIA DLSS
|Balanced
|Field of View
|100
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
|Lens Distortion
|Disabled
|NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (Ray Tracing)
|Static
|Overall Quality Level
|Custom
|View Distance
|Medium
|Anti-Aliasing
|Low
|Shadows
|Medium
|Post-Processing
|Medium
|Texture
|Medium
|Effects
|Low
|Foliage
|Low
|Global Illumination Resolution
|Medium
Best audio settings for The Finals
Here are the best audio settings for The Finals you can use while playing the game on your PC:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Setting
|Value
|Master Volume
|30
|Music Volume
|40
|SFX Volume
|100
|Dialogue Volume
|35
|Output Mode
|Stereo/Headphones
|Night Mode
|Off
|Subtitles
|Off
|Subtitle Text Size
|Small
|Subtitle Background Opacity
|0
|Enable Voice Chat
|On (Off if you’re using Discord)
|Mode
|Push To Talk
|Voice Chat Output Volume
|65
Best gameplay settings for The Finals (PC)
These are the best gameplay settings for The Finals on PC:
|Setting
|Value
|Use enemy team colors
|On
|Hide player names
|Off
|Preferred Region
|Your nearest region
|Crossplay
|On
Best crosshair settings for The Finals (PC)
You may go ahead and experiment with the crosshair in The Finals and set it to your liking. But we suggest using these crosshair settings for maximum visibility:
|Setting
|Value
|Width
|1
|Outline Width
|5
|Red
|0
|Green
|255
|Blue
|0
|Red Outline
|0
|Green Outline
|0
|Blue Outline
|0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Radius
|NA
|Opacity
|100
So, there you have it, those are some of the best settings to use to get the maximum FPS in The Finals. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:
Is The Finals free-to-play? | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | The Finals: How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements: Minimum and Recommended PC specs | The Finals season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards and tiers