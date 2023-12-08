Gaming

The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantages

Sourav Banik
an image of The FinalsEmbark Studios

The Finals is a fast-paced shooter which means you need the maximum frames per second possible to get a competitive advantage. Here’s a guide with the best settings for The Finals to get max FPS in-game.

After a surprise launch at The Game Awards 2023, The Finals is quickly gaining momentum to be one of the most-played games on Steam. This FPS title from Embark Studios received a very positive response from the community during the beta, and now, Season 1 is in full motion.

So, if you’re looking to delve into the game, you’ll need to know the best settings to get the maximum FPS for a competitive advantage.

Contents

A screenshot from the game The FinalsEmbark Studios
Using the right video settings is crucial in FPS games.

Best video settings for The Finals

Here are the best settings you can use to maximize your FPS while playing The Finals:

SettingValue
Window ModeFullscreen
ResolutionNative resolution of your monitor (preferably 1920×1080)
VSyncDisabled
NVIDIA Reflext Low LatencyOn
Resolution Scaling MethodNVIDIA DLSS
NVIDIA DLSSBalanced
Field of View100
Motion BlurDisabled
Lens DistortionDisabled
NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (Ray Tracing)Static
Overall Quality LevelCustom
View DistanceMedium
Anti-AliasingLow
ShadowsMedium
Post-ProcessingMedium
TextureMedium
EffectsLow
FoliageLow
Global Illumination ResolutionMedium

Best audio settings for The Finals

Here are the best audio settings for The Finals you can use while playing the game on your PC:

SettingValue
Master Volume30
Music Volume40
SFX Volume100
Dialogue Volume35
Output ModeStereo/Headphones
Night ModeOff
SubtitlesOff
Subtitle Text SizeSmall
Subtitle Background Opacity0
Enable Voice ChatOn (Off if you’re using Discord)
ModePush To Talk
Voice Chat Output Volume65
The Finals charactersEmbark Studios
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass is now live.

Best gameplay settings for The Finals (PC)

These are the best gameplay settings for The Finals on PC:

SettingValue
Use enemy team colorsOn
Hide player namesOff
Preferred RegionYour nearest region
CrossplayOn

Best crosshair settings for The Finals (PC)

You may go ahead and experiment with the crosshair in The Finals and set it to your liking. But we suggest using these crosshair settings for maximum visibility:

SettingValue
Width1
Outline Width5
Red0
Green255
Blue0
Red Outline0
Green Outline0
Blue Outline0
Center DotOff
Center Dot RadiusNA
Opacity100

So, there you have it, those are some of the best settings to use to get the maximum FPS in The Finals. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

