The Finals takes a leaf out of Helldivers 2’s book with new Career Circuit

The Finals Season 2 is finally here and brings a new way to earn rewards in the form of the Career Circuit, taking a leaf out of Helldivers 2’s book.

The second Season of Embark Studios’ free-to-play shooter has commenced and with the new update, players can experience a whole new theme based on neon lights, glitches in the matrix, and most importantly, new weapons, gadgets, and a fresh Battle Pass.

A new thing introduced with The Finals Season 2 is the Career Circuit, which is basically revamped weekly contracts that reward players with Multibucks aka the game’s premium currency. This, in a way, is similar to how players can earn Super Credits for free in Helldivers 2, at least tangentially.

Players absolutely loved the gesture and praised the devs for hearing community feedback.

The Finals players praise devs for free Multibucks in Season 2 Career Circuit

With the drop of Season 2, one player was surprised when they discovered The Finals rewards free Multibucks upon completing contracts from the Career Circuit, and thought it was “actually insane.”

Several other players from the community joined in and said how they “love this game.” Some even accept how Embark is consistently showing how to manage the “Age of the Microtransaction in the least predatory way” as it rewards players in abundance with “0 financial input required.”

Players think this move is a “game-changer” and that the gaming “industry needs to take notes.”

Although Helldivers 2 is not a free-to-play game like The Finals, the live-service game from Arrowhead Game Studios does offer ways to earn in-game premium currency for free. A few players found the similarity and commented, “They saw what Helldivers was doing and copied their homework lol” while believing “games need to copy each other’s good features.”

On the other hand, a few community members seem worried and “hope they’re not giving away TOO much paid currency to the point where they’re losing money.” However, if more players start playing the game and the playercount starts reaching new heights, that’s a win-win situation for the entire community in general.

