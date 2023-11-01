The Finals is a brand new action-packed FPS title from Embark Studio and before you get your loadout ready, you may want to know whether or not the game’s free-to-play. We’ve got the answer for you in our handy hub.

There are a lot of great first-person shooters out there for gamers to try from battle royales like Apex Legends to countless Call of Duty titles and popular esports games like Valorant. One of the latest FPS entries to hit the market however is The Finals, a team-based shooter from Embark Studio.

Article continues after ad

In The Finals players have to fight their way to victory by taking advantage of destructible environments to get the advantage over their enemies. Before you dive into the game, however, you may be wondering if it’s free-to-play.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not you can enjoy The Finals without spending your hard-earned cash.

Embark Studio The Finals is an exciting new FPS from Embark Studio.

Is The Finals free-to-play?

Yes, The Finals is a free-to-play game.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fans who are interested in diving into this new FPS can do so for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the title hasn’t officially launched yet, it’s currently in an open beta period on all platforms which began on October 26, 2023, and runs until November 5, 2023, so you’ve still got some time to cause chaos on this deadly game show!

Article continues after ad

With The Finals being free-to-play as well, there’s no need to pre-order or make any kind of purchases to give the open beta a try. You can simply install it from the digital storefront of your preferred platform.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know whether or not The Finals is free-to-play. While you’re here, why not check out our PS4 and Xbox guide for the game as well?