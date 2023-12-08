The Finals system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs

With the surprise release of The Finals at The Game Awards, many of us are left wondering whether our PC will be able to smoothly run all the goodness that the game has to offer. This guide takes care of that confusion with the minimum and recommended system requirement details for The Finals.

After hosting several closed and open betas throughout 2023, Embark Studios has surprised everyone with a stealth launch of The Finals at The Game Awards 2023. The game had been making quite a buzz in the FPS community since its early beta days with its action-packed gameplay.

From featuring destructible environments, different playable classes, and much more, The Finals packs quite a punch. Having said that, let’s check out all the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game in update 1.2.0.

Embark Studios The Arena is now open for everyone to jump in.

The Finals minimum system PC specs

According to Embark Studios, these are the minimum system requirements that your PC needs to run The Finals at 720p60fps:

Operating System : Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 18 GB available space

The Finals recommended system PC specs

In case you’re looking to crank all the visual settings to Ultra to get the best possible experience of The Finals at 1080p60fps, here are the exact PC specs you will need to support that performance:

Operating System : Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Processor : Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 18 GB available space (Recommended SSD)

These specs should ensure that you get the best in-game visual experience when playing The Finals. However, you should not that having background applications running can interfere with the performance of your game.

Whichever visual settings and preferences you opt for, it is safe to say that The Finals is truly an incredible experience.