Marvel Snap: Platforms, how to join Closed Beta, everything we know

Marvel Snap, a fast-paced card game featuring all the most iconic heroes and villains from over the years, is officially upon us and with the Closed Beta drawing near, here’s a rundown on everything there is to know.

Years after launching Hearthstone and helping it grow into one of the biggest TCGs today, Ben Brode and a number of former Blizzard developers have finally unveiled their next major project in Marvel Snap.

As an extremely fast ‘card battler,’ Marvel Snap aims to get to the fun as quickly as possible, with short bursts of action in games that last barely a few minutes.

Advertisement

Though with dozens of cards and unique functions in the mix, it’s certainly not light on strategy despite this blistering pace.

If you’re eager to learn more about the rules or even sign up to play Marvel Snap, we’ve got you covered below with a full breakdown of all there is to know.

Contents

Marvel Snap release window

For the time being, Marvel Snap does not yet have a concrete release date. While the full launch is targeted for the second half of 2022, no exact date has been locked in.

However, the first Marvel Snap Closed Beta period was announced alongside the game’s reveal on May 19. While only select players will gain access in the near future, it may provide your first chance to play the game. More on how to register for the Beta below.

Advertisement

Marvel Snap platforms

Marvel Snap is eventually set to launch across both PC and mobile devices. Though the upcoming ‘card battler’ is confirmed to be launching on handheld platforms first.

Android players gain access before anyone else, with the launch of the first Closed Beta not targeting iOS devices. By the time a full mobile rollout across Android and iOS is locked in, however, devs expect to have “an early access version” available for PC players too.

How to play Marvel Snap Closed Beta

Alongside the Marvel Snap reveal trailer, devs announced sign-ups for the very first Closed Beta are already live. Android players can now register for access to be among the initial group of testers.

Advertisement

To sign up, simply visit the Marvel Snap site and complete the registration survey. It’s worth noting that this initial Closed Beta is only open to select regions including players across the United States, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.

Marvel Snap gameplay details

With an emphasis on speed, Marvel Snap aims to be one of the quickest card games on the market. Featuring decks of just 12 cards each, average games last a few quick minutes, allowing for rapid competition with no wasted time.

In these 1v1 matches, players fight for majority control over three distinct zones. Placing your cards down and amassing more power than your opponent in two of the three zones is the key to victory.

Advertisement

“Well over 150 cards” are expected at launch, devs have confirmed, with each and every Marvel icon dropping onto the board with a unique function. Some provide buffs for other characters while certain cards may even flip sides and reduce the strength of your opponent’s deck.

Marvel Snap is set to incorporate a seasonal model after launch, with new cards expected to be implemented with each passing month as the seasons roll on.

Crucially, Marvel Snap is a free-to-play title similar to many TCGs available today. However, devs have already sought to clarify that players can earn “every card in the game over time without paying anything.”

Advertisement

Cosmic Cubes in Marvel Snap

A casual friendly mode appears to be available, though much of the game’s focus seems set on a competitive playlist where ‘Cosmic Cubes’ are all-important. By default, players wager one Cosmic Cube in every game.

Retreating (conceding) in the first five turns mitigates a great risk, allowing you to bail out of a doomed match losing just one Cosmic Cube.

If you remain involved through the sixth and final turn, however, the stakes appear to be doubled as both sides reveal their final moves.

Read More: Everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re feeling confident, it seems as if you’re able to ‘Snap’ anytime throughout a match to further up your wager, increasing potential Cosmic Cube gains. The more Cosmic Cubes to your name, the higher your rank on the competitive ladder.

So that’s everything we know about Marvel Snap for the time being. With the Closed Beta kicking off shortly, we’re sure to hear plenty more in the near future so check back for more details in the coming weeks.