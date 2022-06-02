All Marvel Snap characters: Full launch roster & future cards

Marvel Snap is the upcoming mobile collectible card game that takes your favorite Marvel heroes from the pages and places them in your pocket. Here’s every character confirmed for Marvel Snap both at launch and later down the line.

Mobile games based on Marvel characters are nothing new, but the recently announced Marvel Snap is generating quite the buzz among fans.

A fast-paced title to scratch that collectible card game itch, paired with the vast Marvel multiverse of characters, is tough to ignore, so it’s no surprise that it’s piqued the community’s interest.

Developer Second Dinner have announced that 150 cards will be available in Marvel Snap, with each character having multiple variations. With this in mind, we’ve listed every hero and villain confirmed for Marvel Snap so far, both at launch and in the future.

Marvel Snap launch characters

Marvel Snap will feature a solid roster of core characters at launch, some of which were revealed in the initial trailer, others that have been announced since.

Although there are only aren’t too many announced at the moment, there are multiple iterations of each character. These will feature vastly different art styles and abilities.

Check out the full list of launch Marvel Snap characters confirmed so far:

Captain America

America Chavez

Venom

Black Panther

Cosmo

Ghost Rider

Iceman

The Infinaut

MODOK

Dr Doom

Multiple Man

Iron Heart

Scarlet Witch

Shang-Chi

Spider-man

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Captain Marvel

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Drax

Psylocke

Marvel Snap future characters

As part of the ongoing support for the game, Second Dinner have revealed they will be regularly adding new characters to Marvel Snap. These will arrive every month as part of new seasons and Battle Passes.

Some new heroes and villains will drop as tie-ins with the latest Marvel film or TV show. When you consider how stacked the MCU schedule is right now, it’s safe to say that Marvel Snap will be treated to plenty of content.

There are also plenty of characters from the initial reveal that have featured in the closed beta but aren’t officially confirmed to feature at launch, so we’ve included them in this section for now.

Here’s every other character that we know will feature in Marvel Snap after launch.

Wolverine

Rocket Raccoon

Groot

Ms. Marvel

Magneto

Daredevil

Thor

Loki

Swarm

Aero

Hellcow

Mr. Fantastic

Jean Grey

Jane Foster

Luke Cage

Nebula

She-Hulk

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Silver Surfer

Kitty Pryde

There you have it! That’s every character coming to Marvel Snap that we know about so far. For more on character lists like this, check out our other guides:

