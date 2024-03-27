All confirmed Marvel Rivals heroes: Full roster of 18 characters

The newest hero shooter, Marvel Rivals will feature some of the biggest characters from the comics and MCU. Here’s the full roster of Marvel Rivals heroes.

The initial trailer for Marvel Rivals drew tons of comparisons to Overwatch, with some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes subbing in for the likes of Hanzo and Reaper.

While not every character confirmed to be in Marvel Rivals got their flowers in the trailer, developer NetEase has confirmed 18 characters that will be in the game at launch.

Full list of all characters in Marvel Rivals

Below are all characters we know will be included in the game at launch.

Iron Man

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Black Panther

Loki

Spider-Man

Rocket Raccoon

Groot

Dr. Strange

Scarlet Witch

Storm

Luna Snow

Peni Parker

Magik

Namor

Magneto

Mantis

The Punisher

Star Lord

While 18 characters at launch may seem like a thin roster, Overwatch launched with only 21 heroes. So Marvel Rivals isn’t completely behind the curve.

In addition, is has been reported that more heroes will be added to the game post-launch, causing Marvel fans to begin wildly speculating as to whether Thor, War Machine, or Daredevil could be coming to the game. For now, though, no characters have been confirmed beyond these 18.

It’s currently unknown whether these characters will fall into a similar class structure as Overwatch and whether they will have ultimate abilities.

The trailer did show that characters have “team-up” abilities, which appear to amplify one of the pair when they combine. It’s not yet known if the characters can team up with any other Marvel hero, or whether there are specific characters that synergize together.

We will update this list if more characters are revealed, as well as when character classes or abilities are confirmed.