How to get the Marvel Storm free Board Token in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go and Marvel crossover has been in full swing for several weeks, and for a limited time, players can celebrate by claiming a free board token of X-Men’s Storm.

Shields and Board Tokens are usually reserved as special rewards in Monopoly Go. This can be seen in the recent Avengers Racers event, where players could win a Hulk Bumper Board Token as the grand prize for the event.

However, for just a few days, players can get a free Board Token in Monopoly Go, alongside a nice pile of free dice rolls. It is the perfect way to prepare for future events like the Scary Cake Partners event planned for next week.

Article continues after ad

How to Claim The Free Storm Board Token in Monopoly Go

Storm Board Token in Monopoly Go

To get the free Board Token in Monopoly Go, click this link between October 14 and October 18, 2024. The link will award one Storm Board Token and 30 free dice rolls.

While Board Tokens are purely cosmetic in Monopoly Go, it is fun to have options that line up with current events. Some players even keep their favorite token as their primary playing piece all year. I’ve been using by third Board Token I earned, the St. Paddy’s Hazel cat token, since I started regularly playing early this year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite my love for the festive, bow-tied cat, I do think I am going to be using Storm throughout the rest of the event. This token rocks Storm’s original X-men design with her white cape, yellow accents, and white eyes. She even has a little thunderbolt in the palm of her hand.

While this token won’t change the weather on your Monopoly Go board, she is perfect for any of the upcoming events in the game, and matches the current sticker album theme for a unified, dice rolling experience.