Marvel Rivals devs explain what their hero shooter does better than Overwatch 2

A new entry in the hero shooter market, Marvel Rivals, is arriving soon, and the devs have responded to fans comparing the game to Overwatch by explaining where they’re doing things differently.

Overwatch’s release in 2016 was a smash hit and instantly became king of the then-less-populated hero shooter genre.

In the years since, multiple competitors have cropped up in the space, but none have been able to capture the lightning in a bottle like Overwatch… but one upcoming title is looking to change that.

On December 6, Marvel Rivals, a 6v6 hero shooter developed by NetEase, is scheduled to launch. The game features numerous Marvel heroes and villains who, like Overwatch, are part of support, tank, and DPS classes.

Ahead of its release, the devs were asked about being “forever” compared to Overwatch and how they felt about that.

NetEase Marvel Rivals is off to a strong start.

Speaking to MP1st, the devs revealed they were “honored” to be compared to Blizzard’s game, but explained that gameplay would set the two apart.

“We are honored to be compared with some of the best games out there in this genre and we feel we offer an experience that builds on some familiar gameplay elements and creates something unique with the opportunity to play as your favorite Marvel characters,” the developers said.

“Marvel Rivals will be faster paced and much more accessible to new players. This game features abilities-heavy gameplay and we put the hero in the hero shooter genre. We want Marvel Rivals to be best in class.”

For their part, the Overwatch team has admitted that they’re watching Marvel Rivals closely. Back in August, Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller noted that he and others at Blizzard “always look at other games and we try to learn.”

Blizzard The Overwatch 2 devs are paying attention to Marvel Rivals.

Hero Designer Alec Dawson seemed excited for Marvel Rivals, adding that “competition is good” because it can “crystalize what makes your game special.”

With Marvel Rivals arriving this December and Valve’s hero shooter Deadlock still on the horizon, time will tell if Blizzard can hold onto the hero shooter crown, especially with OW2 planning tests to bring back its beloved 6v6 format.

