Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Everything we know so far

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been hotly anticipated since the brilliant Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and we’ve got all the information you need to know right here.

Star Wars games used to be frequently released in the early 2000s, but have become somewhat of a rarity despite a new cinematic trilogy gracing screens. Respawn Entertainment and EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order surprised players with incredible performances and satisfying gameplay that even incorporated Souls-like elements!

Having received next-gen updates since November 2019, players are more than ready for their next adventure with Cal Kestis.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have a release date yet?

According to the first trailer for Respawn Entertainment’s sequel, the latest installment of the franchise will arrive in 2023.

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb correctly predicted Giant Bomb that Survivor “is going to be new-gen only, where it’s PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and then of course PC.”

“One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023,” he finished.

What platforms will it release on?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. There will be no last generation release for the Fallen Order sequel from Respawn Entertainment.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailers

The first trailer for Fallen Order sequel was released on May 27 during the 2022 Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay

Stig Asmussen of Respawn Entertainment, stated that the next game “will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.”

“Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the story of Cal Kestis, and we’re thrilled to be working with the world-class developers at Respawn to continue this epic tale,” added Douglas Reilly, the vice president of Lucasfilm Games.

Who is developing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment, famously known for Titanfall and Apex Legends, have returned to develop Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Taking inspirations from challenging action-adventure games like Dark Souls, its predecessor blended challenging combat with platforming and light puzzles.

Job listings went live in October 2021, to work specifically on “the Star Wars team”, though development has likely been underway for quite some time.

HEY! We're looking for another writer on the Star Wars team here at Respawn! That's great news as you get to work with me! But be warned, as you have to work with me. If you're interested in the role or have any questions, feel free to reach out!https://t.co/NvpcLm6ZmE — Pete Stewart 🏳️‍🌈 (@Peter5tewart) October 10, 2021

What is the plot of the new Star Wars game?

The plot of the Fallen Order sequel will pick up five years after the previous game, as “Cal Must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy” according to Stig Amussen.

Fans of the Obi-Wan Kenobi show have already spotted a familiar foe in the trailer, with the Grand Inquisitor appearing to be in pursuit of Cal Kestis.

Check back with us as new details are revealed about the sequel to Fallen Order, as we’ll be updating this article over time.

