Everything in Marvel Rivals Season 0: Doom’s Rise – Start date, new heroes, maps, more

The full release of Marvel Rivals is just around the corner and it’s launching with a bang as Season 0 brings a raft of new content. From the next batch of heroes to all-new maps and of course, the very first Battle Pass, here’s everything we know so far.

Long after its reveal, Marvel Rivals is finally nearing its full release. While we’ve already been hands-on thanks to the Beta back in August, that was just a sampler of what’s to come.

A massive lineup of heroes and villains, plenty of maps to get familiar with, and of course, a ton of devastating team-up moves all just top the bill for what’s set to be a stacked offering at launch. And as a free-to-play title, expect hundreds of thousands to be jumping in and checking it all out right away.

Accompanying the game’s highly anticipated release is the very first season, of sorts, as Season 0 brings even more fresh content into focus. Here’s the full rundown on what’s included.

NetEase Marvel Rivals Season 0 will be available as soon as the game goes live.

Marvel Rivals Season 0 commences in sync with the game’s release on December 6. As soon as players have access to the new title, Season 0 will already be live.

As a pre-season of sorts, however, Season 0 won’t run for as long as an ordinary season. Shorter than usual, Season 0 runs through until “early January 2025” when Season 1 kicks off.

From the start of Season 1, all seasons moving forward are expected to last roughly three months each, meaning Season 2 will drop sometime in April.

Marvel Rivals Season 0 to introduce 33 heroes

The launch of Marvel Rivals is only the beginning as Season 0 is expected to add even more heroes over the course of its month-long duration.

While it’s too early to tell who else might be joining the roster, thus far we know of just 28 heroes, while 33 are anticipated for launch period. That means five more characters will be revealed and added in the coming weeks, with some joining throughout Season 0.

NetEase Marvel Rivals’ launch lineup is set to boast 33 heroes in total.

We’ll be sure to update you here once we know for certain which iconic heroes and villains are being added to the list.

New maps of all shapes and sizes

Alongside all the new heroes, players can also expect a wide range of new maps when they jump into Marvel Rivals during Season 0. Earlier this year, the Beta period let us test out four maps in total. By the end of Season 0, we know eight Quick Match and Competitive maps will be in the mix.

Creative Director, Guangguang, confirmed as much during the first ‘Dev Vision’ video on social media. Not only that, Conquest, the game’s take on Team Deathmatch, will also have one full-scale map available during Season 0 too.

Rounding it all out, a highly-requested Practice Range has also been confirmed for this pre-season period, so you’ll soon be able to test out all sorts of hero abilities without having to jump into a proper match.

Season 0 Battle Pass

Confirmed to be launching as part of Season 0 is the first Marvel Rivals Battle Pass. “Packed with costumes and cosmetic goodies,” there’s sure to be plenty of new looks for your favorite heroes.

However, as Season 0 only runs for one month, not the standard three months, the Season 0 Battle Pass will only have “half” the content of a normal seasonal Battle Pass. As a result, it’s set to be priced accordingly, so expect to see it a little bit cheaper than what a regular Battle Pass will cost moving forward.

NetEase The Season 0 Battle Pass will come in at roughly half the price of a regular Battle Pass.

That’s all we know about Marvel Rivals Season 0 for the time being, but as we’re fast approaching the December 6 release, we’re sure to learn plenty more in the coming days. Check back in as we’ll update you here as any further details emerge.