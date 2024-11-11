Marvel Rivals announces Fortnite collaboration with Chronoverses teaser

Marvel Rivals and Fortnite just announced a major team-up through an event called “Chronoverses.”

Marvel Rivals, a hero shooter by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, will launch on December 6, 2024. Although devs showed off what the game does better than competitors like Overwatch, they are now facing an employee arrest for money laundering.

Meanwhile, Fortnite, Epic Games’ cultural behemoth, has a well-worn reputation for crossovers, especially with Marvel. From Avengers: Infinity War to Doctor Doom’s Absolute Doom Season, Fortnite’s Marvel-inspired content has always been a hit with fans.

Article continues after ad

Today, Marvel Rivals announced through X a never-before-seen collaboration with an impressive range of Marvel Games including Marvel Snap. But Fortnite is the headliner here – an interesting twist, given that it’s owned by Epic, not Disney, despite Disney’s investment.

While the specifics of the event have not yet been confirmed, Fortnite’s growing Marvel universe may now expand thanks to Marvel Rivals’ vast roster and new aesthetic.

Article continues after ad

Since Fortnite keeps expanding its metaverse with multiple, soon-to-be separately downloadable game modes, we might even see a Marvel Rivals mode in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals fans are welcoming Fortnite into the fold of games like Marvel Puzzle Quest and Marvel Future Fight, joking that “Fortnite is inevitable like Thanos.”

Fortnite fans remember iconic skins like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Wolverine, and some hope this collaboration will bring new skins, mythic items, or powers inspired by Marvel Rivals heroes like Galacta.

There’s even talk that mechanics from other Marvel games, like Marvel Snap, might make an appearance in Fortnite. After all, a card game is one genre Fortnite hasn’t tackled yet.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite has recently wrapped up Chapter 5 Season 4, vaulting its Marvel-inspired weapons and heroes to make room for Chapter 2 Remix, featuring icons like Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD, Ice Spice, and Eminem. But who’s to say they won’t dip into the Marvel universe one more time?