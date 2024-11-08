Pokemon TCG Pocket smashes major milestone days after release 

Pokemon TCG Pocket has reached an immense milestone just a week after its release, proving the TCG title could be on track to rival Pokemon Go.

Boasting tons of unique Rare or Promo cards, some extremely powerful meta decks, and plenty of events to take part in, Pokemon TCG Pocket has proven to be a huge success. In fact, just four days after its global release, the title managed to earn $12 million in revenue, which comes at around $3 million a day, shadowing the average of $1 million per day from Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Now, as shared by the TCG Pocket X account, the popularity keeps increasing as the game has reached over 30 million downloads worldwide in just one week.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that this could rival Pokemon Go’s initial player count, which hit a peak of 232 million active players back in 2016. That player count is still a world away from the 30 million downloads from TCG Pocket.

Article continues after ad

That being said, Pokemon Go took three months to reach 500 million downloads, whereas it only took TCG Pocket one week to hit 6% of that. So, while it’s not exactly the biggest mobile Pokemon game out there, it’s certainly surpassing many expectations.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, fans were quick to dream of an in-game way to celebrate this milestone, asking for “free rewards maybe.” Another echoed the sentiment joking that the developers “should give us some proper celebratory rewards! God packs for all!”

Others praised the game, showcasing the many reasons it’s had such a rise in popularity: “It’s been great fun and honestly one of the best games to bring out on the app” commented one user while another added, “We just love the game so much.”

Article continues after ad

With new events being added regularly, Pokemon TCG Pocket shows no sign of slowing down, even if fans are convinced the current Lapras ex Drop Event pulls are “rigged.”