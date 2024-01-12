Starfield player claims the game feels “completely new” after 600 hours

One Starfield player claims that the game feels “completely” new after spending over 600 hours traversing through space.

Upon release, Bethesda’s Starfield received mixed feedback from players and critics who praised the game’s exploration, beautiful locations, and shipbuilding while also lashing out at the game’s clunky user interface, lack of immersion, broken quests, and more.

Fortunately, some of the criticisms can be resolved with the help of useful mods or simple tweaks. But it seems that the Starfield experience can be further improved and even feel like a fresh new game if players are willing to commit and put the time in.

One Starfield player posted on Reddit that, after spending over 600 hours with the newest Bethesda release, it now feels like a “completely new game.”

“Finally exploring Level 70+ Systems… Never seen any of these POIs in 600+ hours, feels like a completely new game.”

While the game is large in scope and does offer up hours of gameplay, some fans have taken issue with the lack of variety with the types of planets that are available to explore.

However, other Redditors have clapped back at the initial poster, stating that the game is still too repetitive, especially 600 hours into the experience.

“That was legitimately the first proc-gen POI I came across, and the first one that repeated for me. I assumed this was a joke post at first.”

Another player then added, “Yeah I thought this person was trolling. Sigh. I enjoy the game even if I have to play the same dungeons over and over. I wish there were more of them though.”

However, with devs Bethesda promising major updates in 2024, here’s hoping that players will continue to stick with the game and enjoy all it has to offer. Otherwise, this Xbox exclusive may not be able to have the longevity that the big green machine was aiming for.