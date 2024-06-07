Fallout 4: Best builds for all playstyles

Fallout 4: Best builds for all playstylesBethesda Softworks
From high-stealth assassins to deadly snipers, here are our picks for the best builds across all playstyles in Fallout 4 to take into the next-gen update.
Unlike Fallout 76‘s open-world multiplayer, Fallout 4 offers a purely single-player experience that allows you to immerse yourself in your character fully. However, you’ll still need to be able to defend yourself from the dangers of a post-apocalyptic world.
Whether you’re a veteran wastelander or jumping into Fallout 4 for the first time, these builds and weapon recommendations will guarantee survival in the Commonwealth. We’ve ranked these on the basis of overall effectiveness and ease of use.
Contents:
- The Wild Vault Overseer (Automatic Rifle Build)
- Institute Courser (Stealth/Pistol Build)
- V.A.T.S Veteran (V.A.T.S Build)
- Mad Scientist (Energy Weapon build)
- Brotherhood Knight (Heavy Weapons)
- The Road Warrior (Shotgun Build)
- Rocky Balboa (Fists Only Build)
- The Mysterious Stranger (Revolver and Crits Build)
- Demoman (Explosives Build)
- The Silver Shroud (SMG Build)
- Filthy Mutant (Endurance Build)
- Chems Dealer (Chem Reliant Build)
- The Smooth Talking Survivor (Charisma Build)
- Oppenheimer (Mini-Nuke Mania)
- Child of Atom (Radiation Build)
- Minuteman (Sniper Build)
- Brawler (Melee Only Build)
- Scavenging Raider (Anything you can find)
- Wasteland Doctor (Intelligence Build)
- Settlement Leader (Base Building Build)
1. The Wild Vault Overseer (Automatic Rifle Build)
|Perks
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Steady Aim
|Strength (7)
|Hip-fire accuracy is notably improved.
|Basher
|Strength (8)
|Gun-bashing does 25% more damage.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Commando
|Agility (2)
|Automatic weapons do 20% more damage.
This is a build for those who want to stay true, and in blue, to the Vault-Tec values you would have been taught if that cryogenic experiment worked. A proper Overseer will need to take charge, be intelligent, and be able to lead by example.
In terms of weapons, we recommend the “Overseer’s Guardian,” which is available for purchase in Vault 81, west of Diamond City. It’s one of the best guns in the game, though severely expensive, so save up those caps and sell whatever you don’t need to obtain.
2. Institute Courser (Stealth/Pistol Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Gunslinger
|Agility (1)
|Pistols perform an extra 20%-X2 damage.
|Sneak
|Agility (3)
|30%-50% harder to detect when sneaking.
|Ninja
|Agility (7)
|While sneaking you deal 2.5-3.5 times the damage.
The Institute is the boogeyman of The Commonwealth in Fallout 4; if something goes wrong, everyone points the finger at them first. Following the Institute Synths, taking a role as a Courser will lead you to use a lot of stealth and have minimum charisma.
This means you’ll want to stock up on stealth boys and get your hands on the Deliverer Pistol from helping Deacon with the “Tradecraft” quest. A stealth-pistol build can be rounded down to three essential perks: Gunslinger, Sneak, and Ninja. After unlocking these, you should focus on increasing your general health and endurance.
3. V.A.T.S Veteran (V.A.T.S Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Rooted
|Strength (9)
|Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still.
|Rifleman
|Perception (2)
|Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage.
|Sniper
|Perception (8)
|Allows you to hold your breath while aiming for more accurate shots. At max level gain more accuracy for headshots in V.A.T.S.
|Action Boy / Girl
|Agility (5)
|Gain back Action Points faster.
|Quick Hands
|Agility (8)
|You reload all guns faster, at max level you don’t lose action points reloading weapons in V.A.T.S
|Bloody Mess
|Luck (3)
|Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level.
|Better Criticals
|Luck (6)
|Critical hits do more damage.
|Critical Banker
|Luck (7)
|You can save more guaranteed critical hits.
|Grim Reaper’s Spirit
|Luck (8)
|Kills in V.A.T.S have a chance to restore action points.
|Four Leaf Clover
|Luck (9)
|Hits in V.A.T.S have a chance to refill Crit meter.
This is a build for the Fallout veterans who dream of the days of Fallout 1, 2, and Tactics, when Fallout was an isometric RPG.
Overelying on V.A.T.S. means every hit needs to count, so add some Crit perks to your repertoire. We recommend using a hard-hitting rifle, like a sniper, to make the most of V.A.T.S. from any distance.
4. Mad Scientist (Energy Weapon Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Armorer
|Strength (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 armor mods.
|Blacksmith
|Strength (4)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 melee weapon mods.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Science!
|Intelligence (6)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods.
|Robotics Expert
|Intelligence (8)
|When sneaking up on robotic enemies you can hack them into doing your bidding.
|Nerd Rage!
|Intelligence (10)
|Gain damage resistance and deal more damage when below 20% health.
If you’ve had enough people questioning your genius intellect, why not ignore reason, double down, and go full Doc Brown on us? This build focuses on creating your own weapons and maximizing your Power Armor.
You may want one of the best energy weapons in the game for this build, the Tesla Cannon, rewarded for completing the new “Echoes of the Past” quest introduced in the next-gen update.
You’ll want to enroll some robots for a companion, not Synths. Cogsworth, Curie, or Ada, whom you’ll be able to partner with if you purchase the Fallout 4 “Automaton” DLC, are great picks for mechanical companions.
5. Brotherhood Knight (Heavy Weapons)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Armorer
|Strength (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 armor mods.
|Heavy Gunner
|Strength (5)
|Heavy guns do % more damage.
|Steady Aim
|Strength (7)
|Hip-fire accuracy is notably improved.
|Rooter
|Strength (9)
|Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still.
|Refractor
|Perception (7)
|+10-+50 damage reduction from energy sources.
|Toughness
|Endurance (1)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Life Giver
|Endurance (3)
|+20 maximum health increased.
|Adamantium Skeleton
|Endurance (7)
|Limb damage reduced by 30-60% until it’s eliminated.
|Medic
|Intelligence (2)
|Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Science!
|Intelligence (6)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods.
|Ricochet
|Luck (10)
|Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies.
The Brotherhood of Steel are tough, no-nonsense folk, so this build means you’ll need plenty of heavy weapons and a suit of power armor.
You’ll be a walking tank with as much health as possible and the ability to gun down anyone who throws a dirty look your way, let alone a grenade. Just make sure to keep your armor in tip-top shape.
6. The Road Warrior (Shotgun Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Basher
|Strength (8)
|Gun-bashing does 25% more damage
|Toughness
|Endurance (1)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Lone Wanderer
|Charisma (3)
|Wandering alone will let you carry more in your inventory and take less damage while dealing more to enemies.
|Attack Dog
|Charisma (4)
|Dogmeat will grapple enemies keeping them still.
|Rifleman
|Perception (2)
|Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Scrounger
|Luck (2)
|Find more Ammunition in containers.
|Lead Belly
|Endurance (2)
|Recieve less radiation damage when drinking dirty water and eating wasteland food.
While Fallout has yet to venture outside of the United States of America, it’s likely the rest of the world faced a similar nuclear fate, including Australia where the Mad Max series is set. As a cunning wasteland survivor, you can set out alone with your ever-reliant double-barreled shotgun or a faithful canine companion by your side.
In terms of weapons, you’ll want to get your hands on a Never-Ending double-barreled shotgun dropped by legendary enemies. This shotgun boasts an unlimited ammo capacity, from two shells to however many shells are in your pocket.
7. Rocky Balboa (Fists Only Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Iron Fist
|Strength (1)
|Punching attacks do more damage.
|Rooted
|Strength (9)
|Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still.
|Refractor
|Perception (7)
|Gain up to 50% resistance to Energy Weapons
|Toughness
|Endurance (1)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Life Giver
|Endurance (3)
|+20 maximum health increased.
|Chem Resistant
|Endurance (4)
|Lessens the likelihood of becoming addicted to any Chem.
|Rad Resistant
|Endurance (6)
|Increases resistance to radiation.
|Adamantium Skeleton
|Endurance (7)
|Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated.
|Lady Killer / Black Widow
|Charisma (2)
|Deal more damage to Men/Women and they become easier to convince in dialogue and pacify in combat.
|Lone Wanderer
|Charisma (3)
|Wandering alone will let you carrying more in your inventory and take less, while dealing more, damage
|Medic
|Intelligence (2)
|Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything.
|Chemist
|Intelligence (7)
|Chems last 50%-200% longer.
|Action Boy / Girl
|Agility (5)
|Gain back Action Points faster.
|Moving Target
|Agility (6)
|+25 normal and energy damage resistance while sprinting.
|Blitz
|Agility (9)
|Increases melee range in V.A.T.S.
|Bloody Mess
|Luck (3)
|Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level.
|Better Criticals
|Luck (6)
|Critical hits do more damage.
|Critical Banker
|Luck (7)
|You can save more guaranteed critical hits.
|Grim Reaper’s Spirit
|Luck (8)
|Kills in V.A.T.S. have a chance to restore action points.
|Four Leaf Clover
|Luck (9)
|Hits in V.A.T.S. have a chance to refill Crit meter.
|Ricochet
|Luck (10)
|Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies.
While Rocky is set in Philidelphia, with a fists-only build, you’ll bring some of that Philly action to the Boston Commonwealth with your own two hands. As they violently pummel a poor raider into red paste. Be prepared to go at it alone; this isn’t a tag team match, after all.
As you can imagine, punching your way out in a wasteland full of Power Armor may prove difficult and, most of the time, fatal. So performance-enhancing drugs like Buffout and Psycho and pumping as much into physical resistances and damage perks are your hope for a knockout before the bell rings.
8. The Mysterious Stranger (Revolver and Crits Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Mysterious Stranger
|Luck (4)
|The Mysterious Stranger will occasionally appear while in V.A.T.S and kill your enemy for you.
|Better Criticals
|Luck (6)
|Critical hits do more damage.
|Critical Banker
|Luck (7)
|You can save more guaranteed critical hits.
|Grim Reaper’s Spirit
|Luck (8)
|Kills in V.A.T.S have a chance to restore action points.
|Four Leaf Clover
|Luck (9)
|Hits in V.A.T.S have a chance to refill Crit meter.
|Gun Fu
|Agility (10)
|Deal more damage to consecutive targets in V.A.T.S
|Action Boy / Girl
|Agility (5)
|Gain back Action Points faster.
|Gunslinger
|Agility (1)
|Non-automatic pistols deal more damage to enemies.
|Awareness
|Perception (3)
|Enemies weaknesses appear in V.A.T.S
The Mysterious Stranger is infamous in the wasteland for appearing out of the blue and assisting the Sole Survivor in moments of crisis, leaving as quickly as he appears without a trace. So, to pull off the Stranger’s build, we need some firepower.
Find yourself a stylish yellow suit and a good revolver. Eddie’s Peace or Kellogg’s pistol are good choices, and focus on Luck to make the most out of your critical attacks.
9. Demoman (Explosives Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Demolition Expert
|Perception (5)
|Increases damage dealt by explosions.
|Toughness
|Endurance (2)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Lifegiver
|Endurance (3)
|+20 maximum health increased.
|Adamantium Skeleton
|Endurance (7)
|Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated.
|Lone Wanderer
|Charisma (3)
|Wandering alone will let you carrying more in your inventory and take less, while dealing more, damage
|Bloody Mess
|Luck (3)
|Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level.
The nukes aren’t the only things exploding in The Commonwealth. While large explosives like Mini-Nukes are rare in the wasteland, small-time explosives such as Molotov cocktails, grenades, and land mines litter the irradiated remains of Boston ripe for throwing.
Since you’re susceptible to all explosive damage regardless of source, you’ll want to pack some points into defense to save your limbs since these can deal some impressive close-range damage at the risk of blowing up in your face.
So grab yourself some Power Armor and we also recommend leaving a partner behind for this build; we want to avoid throwing a grenade at Dogmeat.
10. The Silver Shroud (SMG Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Mysterious Stranger
|Luck (4)
|The Mysterious Stranger will occasionally appear while in V.A.T.S and kill your enemy for you.
|Commando
|Agility (2)
|Automatic weapons do 20% more damage.
|Steady Aim
|Strength (7)
|Hip-fire accuracy is notably improved.
|Toughness
|Endurance (1)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Adamantium Skeleton
|Endurance (7)
|Limb damage reduced by 30-60% until it’s eliminated.
|Lady Killer / Black Widow
|Charisma (2)
|Deal more damage to Men/Women and they become easier to convince in dialogue and pacify in combat.
|Intimidation
|Charisma (10)
|Aiming at enemies a lower level than you can trigger a pacify prompt.
In Goodneighbor, you can start a quest where you can work with a radio jockey to become the iconic hero of the past, “The Silver Shroud.” A vigilante with a quick mouth and a distaste for villains, the Silver Shroud has plenty of work to do in the wasteland.
This tommy-gun-wielding agent of justice has no qualms about dishing out deadly punishment on evil-doers. While their coat is stylish and their hat is slick, you will want to pump as much as you can into that submachine gun. Consider bringing along a mysterious sidekick with you.
11. Filthy Mutant (Endurance Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Lead Belly
|Endurance (2)
|Recieve less radiation damage when drinking dirty water and eating wasteland food.
|Rad Resistant
|Endurance (6)
|Increases resistance to radiation.
|Cannibal
|Endurance (8)
|Enables you to eat corpses to restore health.
|Solar Powered
|Endurance (10)
|Gradually restores health and radiation poisoning during the day.
|Adamantium Skeleton
|Endurance (7)
|Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated.
If you look at the vicious feral Ghouls and the dumb-as-bricks Super Mutants and think, “That looks fun,” this is the build for you. Endurance is the name of the game for the mutated beings surviving the wasteland by any means necessary.
Weaponry is a personal preference in this build. The theme here is: “How well can you survive without a precious Stimpack or Radaway?” For your sake, we hope it’s a long time. This can provide a substantial challenge for Fallout 4’s Survival mode.
12. Chems Dealer (Chem Reliant Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Chemist
|Intelligence (7)
|Effects of Chems last longer.
|Chem Resistant
|Endurance (4)
|Lessens the likelihood of becoming addicted to any Chem.
|Big Leagues
|Strength (2)
|Melee weapons do more damage.
|Adamantium Skeleton
|Endurance (7)
|Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated.
|Party Girl / Boy
|Charisma (7)
|Cannot be addicted to alcohol, more luck when maxed out.
|Medic
|Intelligence (2)
|Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything.
|Moving Target
|Agility (6)
|+25 normal and energy damage resistance while sprinting.
|Bloody Mess
|Luck (3)
|Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level.
Putting up with the daily issues of wasteland life is extremely difficult, so it’s common for the average person to partake in a chem or two to ease the stresses of a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. They’re also extremely useful for trading and getting lots of caps – for more chems, of course.
Weapons aren’t an issue here because you’ll be riding high on the effects of the wasteland’s many chems, whether it’s Jet slowing down time or diving headfirst into a fight with a hit of Psycho. The school of thought here relies on chems to create a glass cannon build.
13. The Smooth Talking Survivor (Charisma Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Fortune Finder
|Luck (1)
|Increases chance to find Bottlecaps in containers.
|Animal Friend
|Charisma (5)
|Aiming at animals can trigger a pacify prompt.
|Cap Collector
|Charisma (1)
|Prices at stores are cheaper.
|Lady Killer / Black Widow
|Charisma (2)
|Deal more damage to Men/Women and they become easier to convince in dialogue and pacify in combat.
|Wasteland Whisperer
|Charisma (9)
|Aiming at wasteland creatures a lower level than you can trigger a pacify prompt.
|Intimidation
|Charisma (10)
|Aiming at enemies a lower level than you can trigger a pacify prompt.
Most encounters in the wasteland often end with several bodies on the ground, but it helps to have the gift of gab when the situation calls for it. You’ll work your way out of dangerous situations and get a great deal from most vendors.
When it comes to actual survival though, you’ll find that picking your fights and confidence is vital. Play your perks right, and you’ll be able to stop fights before they start with a smolder and a wink.
14. Oppenheimer (Mini-Nuke Mania)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Heavy Gunner
|Strength (5)
|Heavy weapons deal more damage.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Demolition Expert
|Perception (5)
|Increases damage dealt by explosions.
|Science!
|Intelligence (6)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods.
|Toughness
|Endurance (1)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Life Giver
|Endurance (3)
|+20 maximum health increased.
|Scrounger
|Luck (2)
|High chance to find ammunition.
|Action Boy / Girl
|Agility (5)
|AP recovers up to 75% faster.
This build is for those who want to set the world on fire and “become death, destroyer of worlds.” Getting your hands on the Fat Man variant, the “Big Boy,” and attaching the MIRV launcher mod will turn a single Mini Nuke into 12. However, if you use an infamous glitch with this build in mind, a hail of bullets could turn into a hail of nuclear death.
Note that this intelligence-fueled build isn’t made for close-quarters combat, so put points into stats that up your defense and think twice before firing an atomic weapon inside a building. You’ll also want the extra defense V.A.T.S. and Power Armor can offer.
15. Child of Atom (Radiation Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Toughness
|Endurance (1)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Science!
|Intelligence (6)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods.
|Chemist
|Intelligence (7)
|Chems last 50%-200% longer.
|Ricochet
|Luck (10)
|Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies.
|Isodoped
|Max out your relationship with Hancock
|When you’re 25% or more irradiated you gain 20% more damage.
While a large health pool certainly helps with this radiation build, we recommend spreading out your stats to make the most of it. This mainly revolves around maxing out your relationship with the character Hancock to get a perk where radiation affects your damage.
As for weapons, completing the The Secret of Cabot House quest line will reward you with Lorenzo’s Artifact gun. The Kiloton Radium rifle is also a fantastic radiation-based weapon that can be obtained via the Far Harbor DLC.
16. Minuteman (Sniper Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Rooted
|Strength (9)
|Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still.
|Rifleman
|Perception (2)
|Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage.
|Sniper
|Perception (8)
|Allows you to hold your breath while aiming for more accurate shots.
|Penetrator
|Perception (9)
|In V.A.T.S. you can aim at body parts hidden behind cover.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Sneak
|Agility (3)
|30%-50% harder to detect when sneaking.
|Ninja
|Agility (7)
|While sneaking you deal 2.5-3.5 times the damage.
Dedicated to restoring civility to The Commonwealth, becoming a Minuteman means caring for the common folk and securing settlements. You’d need to have a good eye for all of this, so naturally, a sniper build is best suited for this faction.
Regarding weapons, the Overseer’s Guardian is a great choice. However, it’ll need some serious modification, including a long-range scope and a .308 ammo modifier, which changes the weapon from an automatic to a deadly sniper rifle.
17. Brawler (Melee Only Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Big Leagues
|Strength (2)
|Deal 20%-X2 times melee damage.
|Blacksmith
|Strength (4)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 melee weapon mods.
|Rooted
|Strength (9)
|Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still.
|Pain Train
|Strength (10)
|Sprinting into enemies while wearing power armor causes may cause them to stagger and take damage.
|Toughness
|Endurance (1)
|+10 to +50 damage reduction.
|Life Giver
|Endurance (3)
|+20 maximum health increased.
|Attack Dog
|Charisma (4)
|Dogmeat will hold enemies in place and potentially cripple them.
|Moving Target
|Agility (6)
|+25 normal and energy damage resistance while sprinting.
|Blitz
|Agility (9)
|Increases melee range in V.A.T.S
|Ricochet
|Luck (10)
|Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies.
In a wasteland full of guns, a Melee-only build may seem like a fun challenge for some and a stick-swinging nightmare for others. So you’ll be relying on closing the distance and using V.A.T.S. to wail enemies to death. Be sure to pick up the Grognak Costume at Hubris Comics for bonus melee weapon damage.
The name of the game for the best melee build in Fallout 4 is to pump as many points into Strength, Endurance, and Agility as you can to ensure you survive when rushing into the line of fire. The best weapons we can recommend for this build are the Grognak’s Axe, Deathclaw Gauntlet, or Shishkebab.
18. Scavenging Raider (Anything you can find)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Pickpocket
|Perception (1)
|Pickpocketing is significantly easier.
|Locksmith
|Perception (4)
|Allows you to pick locks.
|Gunslinger
|Agility (1)
|Pistols perform an extra 20%-X2 damage.
|Fortune Finder
|Luck (1)
|Find more Bottlecaps in containers.
|Scrounger
|Luck (2)
|Find more Ammunition in containers.
|Mysterious Stranger
|Luck (4)
|Occasionally a stranger will appear and deal massive damage to enemies in V.A.T.S
Being a raider in Fallout 4 means scavenging, looking for fights, winning by the skin of your teeth, and looting the rewards from whatever poor sucker dares to cross you.
A Raider is far from a powerful build, but it makes for a great challenge to see how well you do without relying too heavily on towns and settlements. Having the Mysterious Stranger perk for extra help is also a good idea.
19. Wasteland Doctor (Intelligence Build)
|Perks
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Rifleman
|Perception (2)
|Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage.
|Medic
|Intelligence (2)
|Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything.
|Gun Nut
|Intelligence (3)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods.
|Science!
|Intelligence (6)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods.
|Nerd Rage
|Intelligence (10)
|Whenever health drops below 20% time slows and damage dealt/resistance raises 20-40%.
|Combat Medic
|Max out your relationship with Curie
|You gain 100 health if it falls to below 10% once a day.
The Hippocratic Oath becomes a cautionary tale of pacifism in a post-apocalyptic Boston. As a doctor, you’ll want to naturally keep your intelligence high, your health up, and your kill count low.
Find yourself the Syringer weapon that fires needles with unique effects. Ideally, pick the “Berserk” syringe so enemies attack one another. This is a reward for the “Hole in the Wall” quest in Vault 81, which will also grant you Curie as a companion.
20. Settlement Leader (Base Building Build)
|Perk
|Attributes / Level Requirements
|Perk Description
|Local Leader
|Charisma (6)
|Establish caravan supply lines between your settlements as well as build stores and workshops.
|Cap Collector
|Charisma (1)
|Prices at stores are cheaper.
|Scrapper
|Intelligence (5)
|Salvage rare materials from scrapping weapons and armor.
|Science!
|Intelligence (6)
|Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods.
|Strong Back
|Strength (6)
|Carry more items.
This build is for those not particularly interested in the main quest and would rather put Diamond City to shame by forging the ultimate home base in Fallout 4.
Whether by yourself in Sanctuary or forming a caravan with other settlements, if there’s one thing you need to build your settlement, it’s junk. The most ambitious building projects can fall apart if you’re missing a single screw, so prepare to horde away everything you see.
Venturing out to find that specific crafting item to build something can be risky, but the real risk comes from being over-encumbered, slowing you down on the way back to your settlement.
