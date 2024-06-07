Fallout 4: Best builds for all playstyles

From high-stealth assassins to deadly snipers, here are our picks for the best builds across all playstyles in Fallout 4 to take into the next-gen update.

Unlike Fallout 76‘s open-world multiplayer, Fallout 4 offers a purely single-player experience that allows you to immerse yourself in your character fully. However, you’ll still need to be able to defend yourself from the dangers of a post-apocalyptic world.

Whether you’re a veteran wastelander or jumping into Fallout 4 for the first time, these builds and weapon recommendations will guarantee survival in the Commonwealth. We’ve ranked these on the basis of overall effectiveness and ease of use.

Contents:

1. The Wild Vault Overseer (Automatic Rifle Build)

Bethesda

Perks Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Steady Aim Strength (7) Hip-fire accuracy is notably improved. Basher Strength (8) Gun-bashing does 25% more damage. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Commando Agility (2) Automatic weapons do 20% more damage.

This is a build for those who want to stay true, and in blue, to the Vault-Tec values you would have been taught if that cryogenic experiment worked. A proper Overseer will need to take charge, be intelligent, and be able to lead by example.

In terms of weapons, we recommend the “Overseer’s Guardian,” which is available for purchase in Vault 81, west of Diamond City. It’s one of the best guns in the game, though severely expensive, so save up those caps and sell whatever you don’t need to obtain.

2. Institute Courser (Stealth/Pistol Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Gunslinger Agility (1) Pistols perform an extra 20%-X2 damage. Sneak Agility (3) 30%-50% harder to detect when sneaking. Ninja Agility (7) While sneaking you deal 2.5-3.5 times the damage.

The Institute is the boogeyman of The Commonwealth in Fallout 4; if something goes wrong, everyone points the finger at them first. Following the Institute Synths, taking a role as a Courser will lead you to use a lot of stealth and have minimum charisma.

This means you’ll want to stock up on stealth boys and get your hands on the Deliverer Pistol from helping Deacon with the “Tradecraft” quest. A stealth-pistol build can be rounded down to three essential perks: Gunslinger, Sneak, and Ninja. After unlocking these, you should focus on increasing your general health and endurance.

3. V.A.T.S Veteran (V.A.T.S Build)

Bethesda Softworks

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Rooted Strength (9) Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still. Rifleman Perception (2) Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage. Sniper Perception (8) Allows you to hold your breath while aiming for more accurate shots. At max level gain more accuracy for headshots in V.A.T.S. Action Boy / Girl Agility (5) Gain back Action Points faster. Quick Hands Agility (8) You reload all guns faster, at max level you don’t lose action points reloading weapons in V.A.T.S Bloody Mess Luck (3) Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level. Better Criticals Luck (6) Critical hits do more damage. Critical Banker Luck (7) You can save more guaranteed critical hits. Grim Reaper’s Spirit Luck (8) Kills in V.A.T.S have a chance to restore action points. Four Leaf Clover Luck (9) Hits in V.A.T.S have a chance to refill Crit meter.

This is a build for the Fallout veterans who dream of the days of Fallout 1, 2, and Tactics, when Fallout was an isometric RPG.

Overelying on V.A.T.S. means every hit needs to count, so add some Crit perks to your repertoire. We recommend using a hard-hitting rifle, like a sniper, to make the most of V.A.T.S. from any distance.

4. Mad Scientist (Energy Weapon Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Armorer Strength (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 armor mods. Blacksmith Strength (4) Gain access to rank 1-4 melee weapon mods. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Science! Intelligence (6) Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods. Robotics Expert Intelligence (8) When sneaking up on robotic enemies you can hack them into doing your bidding. Nerd Rage! Intelligence (10) Gain damage resistance and deal more damage when below 20% health.

If you’ve had enough people questioning your genius intellect, why not ignore reason, double down, and go full Doc Brown on us? This build focuses on creating your own weapons and maximizing your Power Armor.

You may want one of the best energy weapons in the game for this build, the Tesla Cannon, rewarded for completing the new “Echoes of the Past” quest introduced in the next-gen update.

You’ll want to enroll some robots for a companion, not Synths. Cogsworth, Curie, or Ada, whom you’ll be able to partner with if you purchase the Fallout 4 “Automaton” DLC, are great picks for mechanical companions.

5. Brotherhood Knight (Heavy Weapons)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Armorer Strength (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 armor mods. Heavy Gunner Strength (5) Heavy guns do % more damage. Steady Aim Strength (7) Hip-fire accuracy is notably improved. Rooter Strength (9) Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still. Refractor Perception (7) +10-+50 damage reduction from energy sources. Toughness Endurance (1) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Life Giver Endurance (3) +20 maximum health increased. Adamantium Skeleton Endurance (7) Limb damage reduced by 30-60% until it’s eliminated. Medic Intelligence (2) Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Science! Intelligence (6) Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods. Ricochet Luck (10) Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies.

The Brotherhood of Steel are tough, no-nonsense folk, so this build means you’ll need plenty of heavy weapons and a suit of power armor.

You’ll be a walking tank with as much health as possible and the ability to gun down anyone who throws a dirty look your way, let alone a grenade. Just make sure to keep your armor in tip-top shape.

6. The Road Warrior (Shotgun Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Basher Strength (8) Gun-bashing does 25% more damage Toughness Endurance (1) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Lone Wanderer Charisma (3) Wandering alone will let you carry more in your inventory and take less damage while dealing more to enemies. Attack Dog Charisma (4) Dogmeat will grapple enemies keeping them still. Rifleman Perception (2) Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Scrounger Luck (2) Find more Ammunition in containers. Lead Belly Endurance (2) Recieve less radiation damage when drinking dirty water and eating wasteland food.

While Fallout has yet to venture outside of the United States of America, it’s likely the rest of the world faced a similar nuclear fate, including Australia where the Mad Max series is set. As a cunning wasteland survivor, you can set out alone with your ever-reliant double-barreled shotgun or a faithful canine companion by your side.

In terms of weapons, you’ll want to get your hands on a Never-Ending double-barreled shotgun dropped by legendary enemies. This shotgun boasts an unlimited ammo capacity, from two shells to however many shells are in your pocket.

7. Rocky Balboa (Fists Only Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Iron Fist Strength (1) Punching attacks do more damage. Rooted Strength (9) Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still. Refractor Perception (7) Gain up to 50% resistance to Energy Weapons Toughness Endurance (1) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Life Giver Endurance (3) +20 maximum health increased. Chem Resistant Endurance (4) Lessens the likelihood of becoming addicted to any Chem. Rad Resistant Endurance (6) Increases resistance to radiation. Adamantium Skeleton Endurance (7) Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated. Lady Killer / Black Widow Charisma (2) Deal more damage to Men/Women and they become easier to convince in dialogue and pacify in combat. Lone Wanderer Charisma (3) Wandering alone will let you carrying more in your inventory and take less, while dealing more, damage Medic Intelligence (2) Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything. Chemist Intelligence (7) Chems last 50%-200% longer. Action Boy / Girl Agility (5) Gain back Action Points faster. Moving Target Agility (6) +25 normal and energy damage resistance while sprinting. Blitz Agility (9) Increases melee range in V.A.T.S. Bloody Mess Luck (3) Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level. Better Criticals Luck (6) Critical hits do more damage. Critical Banker Luck (7) You can save more guaranteed critical hits. Grim Reaper’s Spirit Luck (8) Kills in V.A.T.S. have a chance to restore action points. Four Leaf Clover Luck (9) Hits in V.A.T.S. have a chance to refill Crit meter. Ricochet Luck (10) Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies.

While Rocky is set in Philidelphia, with a fists-only build, you’ll bring some of that Philly action to the Boston Commonwealth with your own two hands. As they violently pummel a poor raider into red paste. Be prepared to go at it alone; this isn’t a tag team match, after all.

As you can imagine, punching your way out in a wasteland full of Power Armor may prove difficult and, most of the time, fatal. So performance-enhancing drugs like Buffout and Psycho and pumping as much into physical resistances and damage perks are your hope for a knockout before the bell rings.

8. The Mysterious Stranger (Revolver and Crits Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Mysterious Stranger Luck (4) The Mysterious Stranger will occasionally appear while in V.A.T.S and kill your enemy for you. Better Criticals Luck (6) Critical hits do more damage. Critical Banker Luck (7) You can save more guaranteed critical hits. Grim Reaper’s Spirit Luck (8) Kills in V.A.T.S have a chance to restore action points. Four Leaf Clover Luck (9) Hits in V.A.T.S have a chance to refill Crit meter. Gun Fu Agility (10) Deal more damage to consecutive targets in V.A.T.S Action Boy / Girl Agility (5) Gain back Action Points faster. Gunslinger Agility (1) Non-automatic pistols deal more damage to enemies. Awareness Perception (3) Enemies weaknesses appear in V.A.T.S

The Mysterious Stranger is infamous in the wasteland for appearing out of the blue and assisting the Sole Survivor in moments of crisis, leaving as quickly as he appears without a trace. So, to pull off the Stranger’s build, we need some firepower.

Find yourself a stylish yellow suit and a good revolver. Eddie’s Peace or Kellogg’s pistol are good choices, and focus on Luck to make the most out of your critical attacks.

9. Demoman (Explosives Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Demolition Expert Perception (5) Increases damage dealt by explosions. Toughness Endurance (2) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Lifegiver Endurance (3) +20 maximum health increased. Adamantium Skeleton Endurance (7) Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated. Lone Wanderer Charisma (3) Wandering alone will let you carrying more in your inventory and take less, while dealing more, damage Bloody Mess Luck (3) Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level.

The nukes aren’t the only things exploding in The Commonwealth. While large explosives like Mini-Nukes are rare in the wasteland, small-time explosives such as Molotov cocktails, grenades, and land mines litter the irradiated remains of Boston ripe for throwing.

Since you’re susceptible to all explosive damage regardless of source, you’ll want to pack some points into defense to save your limbs since these can deal some impressive close-range damage at the risk of blowing up in your face.

So grab yourself some Power Armor and we also recommend leaving a partner behind for this build; we want to avoid throwing a grenade at Dogmeat.

10. The Silver Shroud (SMG Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Mysterious Stranger Luck (4) The Mysterious Stranger will occasionally appear while in V.A.T.S and kill your enemy for you. Commando Agility (2) Automatic weapons do 20% more damage. Steady Aim Strength (7) Hip-fire accuracy is notably improved. Toughness Endurance (1) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Adamantium Skeleton Endurance (7) Limb damage reduced by 30-60% until it’s eliminated. Lady Killer / Black Widow Charisma (2) Deal more damage to Men/Women and they become easier to convince in dialogue and pacify in combat. Intimidation Charisma (10) Aiming at enemies a lower level than you can trigger a pacify prompt.

In Goodneighbor, you can start a quest where you can work with a radio jockey to become the iconic hero of the past, “The Silver Shroud.” A vigilante with a quick mouth and a distaste for villains, the Silver Shroud has plenty of work to do in the wasteland.

This tommy-gun-wielding agent of justice has no qualms about dishing out deadly punishment on evil-doers. While their coat is stylish and their hat is slick, you will want to pump as much as you can into that submachine gun. Consider bringing along a mysterious sidekick with you.

11. Filthy Mutant (Endurance Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Lead Belly Endurance (2) Recieve less radiation damage when drinking dirty water and eating wasteland food. Rad Resistant Endurance (6) Increases resistance to radiation. Cannibal Endurance (8) Enables you to eat corpses to restore health. Solar Powered Endurance (10) Gradually restores health and radiation poisoning during the day. Adamantium Skeleton Endurance (7) Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated.

If you look at the vicious feral Ghouls and the dumb-as-bricks Super Mutants and think, “That looks fun,” this is the build for you. Endurance is the name of the game for the mutated beings surviving the wasteland by any means necessary.

Weaponry is a personal preference in this build. The theme here is: “How well can you survive without a precious Stimpack or Radaway?” For your sake, we hope it’s a long time. This can provide a substantial challenge for Fallout 4’s Survival mode.

12. Chems Dealer (Chem Reliant Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Chemist Intelligence (7) Effects of Chems last longer. Chem Resistant Endurance (4) Lessens the likelihood of becoming addicted to any Chem. Big Leagues Strength (2) Melee weapons do more damage. Adamantium Skeleton Endurance (7) Limb damage reduced 30-60% until it’s eliminated. Party Girl / Boy Charisma (7) Cannot be addicted to alcohol, more luck when maxed out. Medic Intelligence (2) Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything. Moving Target Agility (6) +25 normal and energy damage resistance while sprinting. Bloody Mess Luck (3) Inflict more damage in fights increasing 10% per perk level.

Putting up with the daily issues of wasteland life is extremely difficult, so it’s common for the average person to partake in a chem or two to ease the stresses of a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. They’re also extremely useful for trading and getting lots of caps – for more chems, of course.

Weapons aren’t an issue here because you’ll be riding high on the effects of the wasteland’s many chems, whether it’s Jet slowing down time or diving headfirst into a fight with a hit of Psycho. The school of thought here relies on chems to create a glass cannon build.

13. The Smooth Talking Survivor (Charisma Build)

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Fortune Finder Luck (1) Increases chance to find Bottlecaps in containers. Animal Friend Charisma (5) Aiming at animals can trigger a pacify prompt. Cap Collector Charisma (1) Prices at stores are cheaper. Lady Killer / Black Widow Charisma (2) Deal more damage to Men/Women and they become easier to convince in dialogue and pacify in combat. Wasteland Whisperer Charisma (9) Aiming at wasteland creatures a lower level than you can trigger a pacify prompt. Intimidation Charisma (10) Aiming at enemies a lower level than you can trigger a pacify prompt.

Most encounters in the wasteland often end with several bodies on the ground, but it helps to have the gift of gab when the situation calls for it. You’ll work your way out of dangerous situations and get a great deal from most vendors.

When it comes to actual survival though, you’ll find that picking your fights and confidence is vital. Play your perks right, and you’ll be able to stop fights before they start with a smolder and a wink.

14. Oppenheimer (Mini-Nuke Mania)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Heavy Gunner Strength (5) Heavy weapons deal more damage. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Demolition Expert Perception (5) Increases damage dealt by explosions. Science! Intelligence (6) Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods. Toughness Endurance (1) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Life Giver Endurance (3) +20 maximum health increased. Scrounger Luck (2) High chance to find ammunition. Action Boy / Girl Agility (5) AP recovers up to 75% faster.

This build is for those who want to set the world on fire and “become death, destroyer of worlds.” Getting your hands on the Fat Man variant, the “Big Boy,” and attaching the MIRV launcher mod will turn a single Mini Nuke into 12. However, if you use an infamous glitch with this build in mind, a hail of bullets could turn into a hail of nuclear death.

Note that this intelligence-fueled build isn’t made for close-quarters combat, so put points into stats that up your defense and think twice before firing an atomic weapon inside a building. You’ll also want the extra defense V.A.T.S. and Power Armor can offer.

15. Child of Atom (Radiation Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Toughness Endurance (1) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Science! Intelligence (6) Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods. Chemist Intelligence (7) Chems last 50%-200% longer. Ricochet Luck (10) Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies. Isodoped Max out your relationship with Hancock When you’re 25% or more irradiated you gain 20% more damage.

While a large health pool certainly helps with this radiation build, we recommend spreading out your stats to make the most of it. This mainly revolves around maxing out your relationship with the character Hancock to get a perk where radiation affects your damage.

As for weapons, completing the The Secret of Cabot House quest line will reward you with Lorenzo’s Artifact gun. The Kiloton Radium rifle is also a fantastic radiation-based weapon that can be obtained via the Far Harbor DLC.

16. Minuteman (Sniper Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Rooted Strength (9) Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still. Rifleman Perception (2) Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage. Sniper Perception (8) Allows you to hold your breath while aiming for more accurate shots. Penetrator Perception (9) In V.A.T.S. you can aim at body parts hidden behind cover. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Sneak Agility (3) 30%-50% harder to detect when sneaking. Ninja Agility (7) While sneaking you deal 2.5-3.5 times the damage.

Dedicated to restoring civility to The Commonwealth, becoming a Minuteman means caring for the common folk and securing settlements. You’d need to have a good eye for all of this, so naturally, a sniper build is best suited for this faction.

Regarding weapons, the Overseer’s Guardian is a great choice. However, it’ll need some serious modification, including a long-range scope and a .308 ammo modifier, which changes the weapon from an automatic to a deadly sniper rifle.

17. Brawler (Melee Only Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Big Leagues Strength (2) Deal 20%-X2 times melee damage. Blacksmith Strength (4) Gain access to rank 1-4 melee weapon mods. Rooted Strength (9) Deal 25-50% more weapon and melee damage and potentially disarm enemies while standing still. Pain Train Strength (10) Sprinting into enemies while wearing power armor causes may cause them to stagger and take damage. Toughness Endurance (1) +10 to +50 damage reduction. Life Giver Endurance (3) +20 maximum health increased. Attack Dog Charisma (4) Dogmeat will hold enemies in place and potentially cripple them. Moving Target Agility (6) +25 normal and energy damage resistance while sprinting. Blitz Agility (9) Increases melee range in V.A.T.S Ricochet Luck (10) Chance of ranged attacks bouncing back at enemies.

In a wasteland full of guns, a Melee-only build may seem like a fun challenge for some and a stick-swinging nightmare for others. So you’ll be relying on closing the distance and using V.A.T.S. to wail enemies to death. Be sure to pick up the Grognak Costume at Hubris Comics for bonus melee weapon damage.

The name of the game for the best melee build in Fallout 4 is to pump as many points into Strength, Endurance, and Agility as you can to ensure you survive when rushing into the line of fire. The best weapons we can recommend for this build are the Grognak’s Axe, Deathclaw Gauntlet, or Shishkebab.

18. Scavenging Raider (Anything you can find)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Pickpocket Perception (1) Pickpocketing is significantly easier. Locksmith Perception (4) Allows you to pick locks. Gunslinger Agility (1) Pistols perform an extra 20%-X2 damage. Fortune Finder Luck (1) Find more Bottlecaps in containers. Scrounger Luck (2) Find more Ammunition in containers. Mysterious Stranger Luck (4) Occasionally a stranger will appear and deal massive damage to enemies in V.A.T.S

Being a raider in Fallout 4 means scavenging, looking for fights, winning by the skin of your teeth, and looting the rewards from whatever poor sucker dares to cross you.

A Raider is far from a powerful build, but it makes for a great challenge to see how well you do without relying too heavily on towns and settlements. Having the Mysterious Stranger perk for extra help is also a good idea.

19. Wasteland Doctor (Intelligence Build)

Bethesda

Perks Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Rifleman Perception (2) Non-automatic rifles do 20% more damage. Medic Intelligence (2) Stimpacks and Radaway restore 40%, upping 20% each time until maxed out when it restores everything. Gun Nut Intelligence (3) Gain access to rank 1-4 gun mods. Science! Intelligence (6) Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods. Nerd Rage Intelligence (10) Whenever health drops below 20% time slows and damage dealt/resistance raises 20-40%. Combat Medic Max out your relationship with Curie You gain 100 health if it falls to below 10% once a day.

The Hippocratic Oath becomes a cautionary tale of pacifism in a post-apocalyptic Boston. As a doctor, you’ll want to naturally keep your intelligence high, your health up, and your kill count low.

Find yourself the Syringer weapon that fires needles with unique effects. Ideally, pick the “Berserk” syringe so enemies attack one another. This is a reward for the “Hole in the Wall” quest in Vault 81, which will also grant you Curie as a companion.

20. Settlement Leader (Base Building Build)

Bethesda

Perk Attributes / Level Requirements Perk Description Local Leader Charisma (6) Establish caravan supply lines between your settlements as well as build stores and workshops. Cap Collector Charisma (1) Prices at stores are cheaper. Scrapper Intelligence (5) Salvage rare materials from scrapping weapons and armor. Science! Intelligence (6) Gain access to rank 1-4 high-tech mods. Strong Back Strength (6) Carry more items.

This build is for those not particularly interested in the main quest and would rather put Diamond City to shame by forging the ultimate home base in Fallout 4.

Whether by yourself in Sanctuary or forming a caravan with other settlements, if there’s one thing you need to build your settlement, it’s junk. The most ambitious building projects can fall apart if you’re missing a single screw, so prepare to horde away everything you see.

Venturing out to find that specific crafting item to build something can be risky, but the real risk comes from being over-encumbered, slowing you down on the way back to your settlement.

