Best Fallout 76 builds in 2022: Gunslinger, Guerilla, Rifleman

Fallout 76 lets players create their own nuclear survivor, but these Fallout 76 builds allow players to make a character that dominates the wasteland.

Fallout 76 encourages players to survive the wasteland by cobbling together a variety of rusty weapons and armor. However, carefully creating a Fallout 76 build with certain skills and stats in mind can be a much smarter way to navigate the perils of an irradiated Massachusetts – and Pittsburgh.

The game uses a deep Perk system that lets player carefully cultivate their own build in Fallout 76, upgrading certain skills that complement a range of others. The most recent update of the popular MMO sees players return to The Pitt – a location where the right gear could be the difference between life and death.

The effectiveness of builds changes in the game depending on a variety of factors, but as it stands, these are the best builds in Fallout 76 as of October 2022 and The Pitt update.

Bethesda Fallout 76 lets players create a variety of wacky builds.

Best Fallout 76 builds for The Pitt

If you’re planning on delving back into The Pitt in Fallout 76, then you’ll need to know the best builds in the game. As of October 2022 (in no particular order) here they are:

Gunslinger

The current best Gunlinger build is an agility-based ‘ammosmith’ build that makes use of light armor, pistols, and ammo crafting.

It has a lot of flexibility and you can use most gear, but keep your focus on light armaments and use the SPECIAL skills breakdown below:

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Gladiator 3 Strength Incisor 3 Strength Pack Rat 3 Strength Strong Back 4 Strength Study Frame 2 Perception Expert Picklock 1 Perception Green Thumb 1 Perception Master Picklock 1 Perception Picklock 1 Endurance Rejuvenated 1 Charisma Hard Bargain 3 Charisma Lone Wanderer 4 Intelligence Chemist 1 Intelligence Demolition Expert 1 Agility Ammosmith 2 Agility Escape Artist 1 Luck Bloody Mess 3 Luck Scrounger 3

Bethesda The Gunslinger let’s you play like a Red Dead character.

Guerilla

The Guerilla build is a nice blend of heavy armor and light weaponry. For the latest Guerilla build in Fallout 76, we’d recommend equipping some T-51 Power Armor and an Automatic Laser Pistol. Then set your SPECIAL skills to the following build:

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Full Charge 2 Strength Pain Train 3 Perception Crack Shot 3 Perception Tank Killer 3 Endurance Fireproof 3 Endurance Rejuvenated 2 Charisma Field Surgeon 2 Charisma Suppressor 2 Charisma Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Batteries Included 3 Intelligence First Aid 3 Intelligence Power Patcher 3 Agility Expert Guerrilla 3 Agility Guerrilla 3 Agility Gun Runner 2 Agility Master Guerrilla 3 Agility Modern Renegade 3 Luck Bloody Mess 3 Luck Quick Hands 3 Luck Ricochet 3

Bethesda The Guerilla build is a very versatile choice – it’s also good for beginners.

Rifleman

There are hundreds of effective Rifleman builds in Fallout 76, but our favorite is one that encourages you to cosplay as an Enclave trooper.

For this, we’d recommend equipping the powerful X-01 Power Armor and equipping an Enclave Plasma Rifle. Then set your SPECIAL stats to the following:

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Strong Back 1 Perception Concentrated Fire 3 Perception Expert Rifleman 3 Perception Master Rifleman 3 Perception Rifleman 3 Perception Tank Killer 3 Endurance Fireproof 3 Endurance Rejuvenated 2 Charisma Field Surgeon 2 Charisma Suppressor 3 Charisma Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Batteries Included 3 Intelligence First Aid 3 Intelligence Power User 3 Agility Action Boy 3 Agility Born Survivor 3 Luck Better Criticals 3 Luck Bloody Mess 3 Luck Critical Savvy 3 Luck Tormentor 3

Bethesda The best Rifleman build lets you cosplay as a member of the Enclave.

Shotgunner

As the name suggests, the Shotgunner build involves going all in on shotguns in Fallout 76. That means setting your SPECIAL skills to max out any Perks that buff shotguns, as well as some vital other stats.

We’d also recommend equipping the T-65 Power Armor (or some light armor) with the Gauss Shotgun for best results.

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Expert Shotgunner 3 Strength Master Shotgunner 3 Strength Scattershot 3 Strength Shotgunner 3 Perception Grenadier 2 Perception Skeet Shooter 3 Endurance Fireproof 3 Endurance Rejuvenated 2 Charisma Field Surgeon 2 Charisma Suppressor 3 Charisma Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Batteries Included 3 Intelligence Demolitions Expert 5 Intelligence First Aid 3 Intelligence Power User 3 Agility Action Boy 3 Agility Born Survivor 3 Agility Enforcer 3 Luck Bloody Mess 3

Bethesda The Shotgunner is deadly in close combat.

Heavy Gunner

Heavy Gunner builds in Fallout 76 are all about equipping the biggest guns and blowing mutants to bits from a distance.

For this build, equip any Power Armor you like, your chosen heavy weapon, then set your SPECIAL stats to the following:

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Bear Arms 3 Strength Expert Heavy Gunner 3 Strength Heavy Gunner 3 Strength Master Heavy Gunner 3 Perception Glow Sight 3 Endurance Lifegiver 4 Endurance Rejuvenated 2 Charisma Inspirational 3 Charisma Strange in Numbers 1 Charisma Suppressor 3 Charisma Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Nerd Rage 3 Intelligence Stabilized 3 Agility Action Boy 3 Agility Adrenaline 5 Luck Bloody Mess 3 Luck Class Freak 3 Luck One Gun Army 3 Luck Starched Genes 2

Bethesda The Heavy Gunner is a walking tank.

Commando

A Commando in Fallout 76 is a versatile solo build that allows players to create snipers or turn their player into a one-person army.

You can also add more weapon-based perks if you want to tailor your Commando more. For example, you can add more Rifleman perks and equip Sniper Rifles.

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Rifleman 1 Perception Commando 3 Perception Expert Commando 3 Perception Master Commando 3 Perception Ground Pounder 3 Perception Tank Killer 3 Endurance Fire Proof 3 Endurance Rejuvenated 2 Charisma Field Surgeon 2 Charisma Suppressor 3 Charisma Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Batteries Included 3 Intelligence First Aid 3 Intelligence Power User 3 Agility Action Boy 3 Agility Born Survivor 3 Agility Dodgy 3 Luck Bloody Mess 3 Luck Quick Hands 3 Luck Tormentor 3

Bethesda The Commando build can be a one-person army in Fallout 76.

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Expert Slugger 3 Strength Incisor 3 Strength Martial Artist 3 Strength Master Slugger 3 Strength Slugger 3 Perception Expert Picklock 1 Perception Glow Sight 3 Perception Master Picklock 1 Perception Picklock 1 Endurance Radicool 1 Endurance Rejuvenated 2 Endurance Solar Powered 3 Charisma Inspirational 3 Charisma Strange in Numbers 1 Charisma Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Nerd Rage 3 Intelligence Power Patcher 3 Agility Action Boy 3 Agility Adrenaline 5 Luck Bloody Mess 3 Luck Class Freak 3 Luck Starched Genes 2

Don’t be afraid to create your own builds or to mix and match elements from the ones above.

Remember, while these builds all work well, these can also serve as effective starting points for more creative Fallout 76 builds.

