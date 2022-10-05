Best Fallout 76 builds in 2022: Gunslinger, Guerilla, Rifleman

Fallout 76 lets players create their own nuclear survivor, but these Fallout 76 builds allow players to make a character that dominates the wasteland.
Fallout 76 encourages players to survive the wasteland by cobbling together a variety of rusty weapons and armor. However, carefully creating a Fallout 76 build with certain skills and stats in mind can be a much smarter way to navigate the perils of an irradiated Massachusetts – and Pittsburgh.
The game uses a deep Perk system that lets player carefully cultivate their own build in Fallout 76, upgrading certain skills that complement a range of others. The most recent update of the popular MMO sees players return to The Pitt – a location where the right gear could be the difference between life and death.
The effectiveness of builds changes in the game depending on a variety of factors, but as it stands, these are the best builds in Fallout 76 as of October 2022 and The Pitt update.
Best Fallout 76 builds for The Pitt
If you’re planning on delving back into The Pitt in Fallout 76, then you’ll need to know the best builds in the game. As of October 2022 (in no particular order) here they are:
Gunslinger
The current best Gunlinger build is an agility-based ‘ammosmith’ build that makes use of light armor, pistols, and ammo crafting.
It has a lot of flexibility and you can use most gear, but keep your focus on light armaments and use the SPECIAL skills breakdown below:
|Special Attribute
|Perk
|Points
|Strength
|Gladiator
|3
|Strength
|Incisor
|3
|Strength
|Pack Rat
|3
|Strength
|Strong Back
|4
|Strength
|Study Frame
|2
|Perception
|Expert Picklock
|1
|Perception
|Green Thumb
|1
|Perception
|Master Picklock
|1
|Perception
|Picklock
|1
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated
|1
|Charisma
|Hard Bargain
|3
|Charisma
|Lone Wanderer
|4
|Intelligence
|Chemist
|1
|Intelligence
|Demolition Expert
|1
|Agility
|Ammosmith
|2
|Agility
|Escape Artist
|1
|Luck
|Bloody Mess
|3
|Luck
|Scrounger
|3
Guerilla
The Guerilla build is a nice blend of heavy armor and light weaponry. For the latest Guerilla build in Fallout 76, we’d recommend equipping some T-51 Power Armor and an Automatic Laser Pistol. Then set your SPECIAL skills to the following build:
|Special Attribute
|Perk
|Points
|Strength
|Full Charge
|2
|Strength
|Pain Train
|3
|Perception
|Crack Shot
|3
|Perception
|Tank Killer
|3
|Endurance
|Fireproof
|3
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated
|2
|Charisma
|Field Surgeon
|2
|Charisma
|Suppressor
|2
|Charisma
|Tenderizer
|3
|Intelligence
|Batteries Included
|3
|Intelligence
|First Aid
|3
|Intelligence
|Power Patcher
|3
|Agility
|Expert Guerrilla
|3
|Agility
|Guerrilla
|3
|Agility
|Gun Runner
|2
|Agility
|Master Guerrilla
|3
|Agility
|Modern Renegade
|3
|Luck
|Bloody Mess
|3
|Luck
|Quick Hands
|3
|Luck
|Ricochet
|3
Rifleman
There are hundreds of effective Rifleman builds in Fallout 76, but our favorite is one that encourages you to cosplay as an Enclave trooper.
For this, we’d recommend equipping the powerful X-01 Power Armor and equipping an Enclave Plasma Rifle. Then set your SPECIAL stats to the following:
|Special Attribute
|Perk
|Points
|Strength
|Strong Back
|1
|Perception
|Concentrated Fire
|3
|Perception
|Expert Rifleman
|3
|Perception
|Master Rifleman
|3
|Perception
|Rifleman
|3
|Perception
|Tank Killer
|3
|Endurance
|Fireproof
|3
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated
|2
|Charisma
|Field Surgeon
|2
|Charisma
|Suppressor
|3
|Charisma
|Tenderizer
|3
|Intelligence
|Batteries Included
|3
|Intelligence
|First Aid
|3
|Intelligence
|Power User
|3
|Agility
|Action Boy
|3
|Agility
|Born Survivor
|3
|Luck
|Better Criticals
|3
|Luck
|Bloody Mess
|3
|Luck
|Critical Savvy
|3
|Luck
|Tormentor
|3
Shotgunner
As the name suggests, the Shotgunner build involves going all in on shotguns in Fallout 76. That means setting your SPECIAL skills to max out any Perks that buff shotguns, as well as some vital other stats.
- Read More: Fallout 76 Nuke Codes this week
We’d also recommend equipping the T-65 Power Armor (or some light armor) with the Gauss Shotgun for best results.
|Special Attribute
|Perk
|Points
|Strength
|Expert Shotgunner
|3
|Strength
|Master Shotgunner
|3
|Strength
|Scattershot
|3
|Strength
|Shotgunner
|3
|Perception
|Grenadier
|2
|Perception
|Skeet Shooter
|3
|Endurance
|Fireproof
|3
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated
|2
|Charisma
|Field Surgeon
|2
|Charisma
|Suppressor
|3
|Charisma
|Tenderizer
|3
|Intelligence
|Batteries Included
|3
|Intelligence
|Demolitions Expert
|5
|Intelligence
|First Aid
|3
|Intelligence
|Power User
|3
|Agility
|Action Boy
|3
|Agility
|Born Survivor
|3
|Agility
|Enforcer
|3
|Luck
|Bloody Mess
|3
Heavy Gunner
Heavy Gunner builds in Fallout 76 are all about equipping the biggest guns and blowing mutants to bits from a distance.
For this build, equip any Power Armor you like, your chosen heavy weapon, then set your SPECIAL stats to the following:
|Special Attribute
|Perk
|Points
|Strength
|Bear Arms
|3
|Strength
|Expert Heavy Gunner
|3
|Strength
|Heavy Gunner
|3
|Strength
|Master Heavy Gunner
|3
|Perception
|Glow Sight
|3
|Endurance
|Lifegiver
|4
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated
|2
|Charisma
|Inspirational
|3
|Charisma
|Strange in Numbers
|1
|Charisma
|Suppressor
|3
|Charisma
|Tenderizer
|3
|Intelligence
|Nerd Rage
|3
|Intelligence
|Stabilized
|3
|Agility
|Action Boy
|3
|Agility
|Adrenaline
|5
|Luck
|Bloody Mess
|3
|Luck
|Class Freak
|3
|Luck
|One Gun Army
|3
|Luck
|Starched Genes
|2
Commando
A Commando in Fallout 76 is a versatile solo build that allows players to create snipers or turn their player into a one-person army.
- Read More: Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
You can also add more weapon-based perks if you want to tailor your Commando more. For example, you can add more Rifleman perks and equip Sniper Rifles.
|Special Attribute
|Perk
|Points
|Strength
|Rifleman
|1
|Perception
|Commando
|3
|Perception
|Expert Commando
|3
|Perception
|Master Commando
|3
|Perception
|Ground Pounder
|3
|Perception
|Tank Killer
|3
|Endurance
|Fire Proof
|3
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated
|2
|Charisma
|Field Surgeon
|2
|Charisma
|Suppressor
|3
|Charisma
|Tenderizer
|3
|Intelligence
|Batteries Included
|3
|Intelligence
|First Aid
|3
|Intelligence
|Power User
|3
|Agility
|Action Boy
|3
|Agility
|Born Survivor
|3
|Agility
|Dodgy
|3
|Luck
|Bloody Mess
|3
|Luck
|Quick Hands
|3
|Luck
|Tormentor
|3
Two-Handed
Two-handed Fallout 76 builds are currently beating one-handed builds when it comes to melee dominance. Pick up some Power Armor, your preferred
|Special Attribute
|Perk
|Points
|Strength
|Expert Slugger
|3
|Strength
|Incisor
|3
|Strength
|Martial Artist
|3
|Strength
|Master Slugger
|3
|Strength
|Slugger
|3
|Perception
|Expert Picklock
|1
|Perception
|Glow Sight
|3
|Perception
|Master Picklock
|1
|Perception
|Picklock
|1
|Endurance
|Radicool
|1
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated
|2
|Endurance
|Solar Powered
|3
|Charisma
|Inspirational
|3
|Charisma
|Strange in Numbers
|1
|Charisma
|Tenderizer
|3
|Intelligence
|Nerd Rage
|3
|Intelligence
|Power Patcher
|3
|Agility
|Action Boy
|3
|Agility
|Adrenaline
|5
|Luck
|Bloody Mess
|3
|Luck
|Class Freak
|3
|Luck
|Starched Genes
|2
Don’t be afraid to create your own builds or to mix and match elements from the ones above.
Remember, while these builds all work well, these can also serve as effective starting points for more creative Fallout 76 builds.
