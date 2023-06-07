Diablo 4 tier list: Best PvE builds for leveling & endgame
Now that players have experienced the hellish delights of Diablo 4, it’s time to examine what the best builds are for all classes – and for both leveling and endgame.
If you’ve just jumped into Diablo 4 you may be wondering which class is at the top of the tier list when it comes to leveling and making it to the end of the game. Conversely, once you get there you may want to know what the best build is for tackling the enormous endgame.
Below, we’ve listed all the best builds in Diablo 4 for every character class, ranked them into a tier list, and made sure this is done for both leveling and endgame builds. We’ll be adding the best PvP builds in Diablo 4 shortly, once the meta has updated before Season 1.
We’ll cover the best builds in more detail on our dedicated character class pages for the Sorcerer, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Barbarian.
Contents
Best Diablo 4 leveling builds for PvE
The below tier list is for the best leveling builds in Diablo 4. This means these are the best builds to use for playing through the game and reaching the endgame quickly. The meta is likely to change when Season 1 of Diablo 4 rolls around, but for now, the below character classes and their best leveling builds are as follows:
S-Tier
S-Tier represents the very best Diablo 4 builds you can choose for making your way through the game. In the current meta, the mighty Sorcerer reigns supreme.
|Character
|Build
|Sorcerer
|Chain Lightning Sorcerer
|Rogue
|Twisting Blades Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Firewall Sorcerer
A-Tier
If none of the S-Tier builds do it for you, then why not try an A-Tier build? These are also very powerful and popular builds verging on S-Tier quality. The Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer are at the top of the pile.
|Character
|Build
|Necromancer
|Bone Spear Necro
|Rogue
|Flurry Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Ice Shards Sorcerer
|Sorcerer
|Arc Lash Sorcerer
|Necromancer
|Sever Necro
|Necromancer
|Blight CE Necro
B-Tier
While the below builds aren’t considered as powerful as an S and A-tiered build, each one is worth a try if it’s you enjoy the class. The best Druid and Barbarian builds for the current meta are included here.
|Character
|Build
|Rogue
|Penetrating Shot Rogue
|Druid
|Tornado Druid
|Necromancer
|Blood Surge Necro
|Barbarian
|Rend Barbarian
|Barbarian
|HotA Barb
|Rogue
|Barrage Rogue
C-Tier
The C-Tier builds aren’t considered as effective as those above, but remember, to even make this tier list they must have some value.
|Character
|Build
|Druid
|Pulverize Druid
|Barbarian
|Whirlwind Barbarian
|Necromancer
|Summoner Sever Necro
|Druid
|Lightning Storm Druid
|Druid
|Landslide Druid
Best Diablo 4 endgame builds for PvE
Just because a build helps you overcome Lilith doesn’t mean it’ll be effective for Diablo 4’s endgame content. Below is a tier list for the best builds in Diablo 4’s endgame – where the real fun begins!
S-Tier
The below S-Tier builds represent the absolute pinnacle of the best Diablo 4 endgame builds. Interestingly, nearly every class is represented here in some form by a build.
|Character
|Build
|Barbarian
|Whirlwind Barbarian
|Rogue
|Death Trap Rogue
|Rogue
|Twisting Blades Rogue
|Druid
|Pulverizing Druid
|Necromancer
|Bone Spear Necro
|Necromancer
|Bone Spirit Necro
A-Tier
If none of the S-Tier builds do it for you, then why not try an A-Tier build? These are also very powerful and popular builds verging on S-Tier quality so each is worth considering for the endgame of Diablo 4.
|Character
|Build
|Sorcerer
|Arc Lash Sorcerer
|Sorcerer
|Ice Shards Sorcerer
|Sorcerer
|Firewall Sorcerer
|Druid
|Trampleside Druid
|Druid
|Tornado Druid
|Rogue
|Penetrating Shot Rogue
|Rogue
|Flurry Rogue
|Barbarian
|Rend Barbarian
B-Tier
These endgame builds aren’t considered as powerful as the S and A-tier builds but each one is still worth using:
|Character
|Build
|Sorcerer
|Ball Lightning Sorcerer
|Rogue
|Barrage Rogue
|Necromancer
|Miasma CE Necro
|Druid
|Shred Druid
C-Tier
The C-Tier builds aren’t considered as effective as those above, but remember, to even make this tier list they must have some value in the endgame of Diablo 4.
|Character
|Build
|Sorcerer
|Meteor Sorcerer
|Sorcerer
|Chain Lightning Sorcerer
|Barbarian
|HotA Barbarian
|Necromancer
|Sever Necromancer
|Necromancer
|Blight CE Necromancer
|Barbarian
|Double Swing Barbarian
So there you have it, the tier lists for the best builds in Diablo 4, be they for leveling or for the endgame. We’ll be adding the best PvP tier list soon once the meta evolves.
