Diablo 4 tier list: Best PvE builds for leveling & endgame

Now that players have experienced the hellish delights of Diablo 4, it’s time to examine what the best builds are for all classes – and for both leveling and endgame.

If you’ve just jumped into Diablo 4 you may be wondering which class is at the top of the tier list when it comes to leveling and making it to the end of the game. Conversely, once you get there you may want to know what the best build is for tackling the enormous endgame.

Below, we’ve listed all the best builds in Diablo 4 for every character class, ranked them into a tier list, and made sure this is done for both leveling and endgame builds. We’ll be adding the best PvP builds in Diablo 4 shortly, once the meta has updated before Season 1.

We’ll cover the best builds in more detail on our dedicated character class pages for the Sorcerer, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Barbarian.

Blizzard Entertainment Is your favorite class at the top of the best build tier list?

Best Diablo 4 leveling builds for PvE

The below tier list is for the best leveling builds in Diablo 4. This means these are the best builds to use for playing through the game and reaching the endgame quickly. The meta is likely to change when Season 1 of Diablo 4 rolls around, but for now, the below character classes and their best leveling builds are as follows:

S-Tier

S-Tier represents the very best Diablo 4 builds you can choose for making your way through the game. In the current meta, the mighty Sorcerer reigns supreme.

Character Build Sorcerer Chain Lightning Sorcerer Rogue Twisting Blades Rogue Sorcerer Firewall Sorcerer

A-Tier

If none of the S-Tier builds do it for you, then why not try an A-Tier build? These are also very powerful and popular builds verging on S-Tier quality. The Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer are at the top of the pile.

Character Build Necromancer Bone Spear Necro Rogue Flurry Rogue Sorcerer Ice Shards Sorcerer Sorcerer Arc Lash Sorcerer Necromancer Sever Necro Necromancer Blight CE Necro

B-Tier

While the below builds aren’t considered as powerful as an S and A-tiered build, each one is worth a try if it’s you enjoy the class. The best Druid and Barbarian builds for the current meta are included here.

Character Build Rogue Penetrating Shot Rogue Druid Tornado Druid Necromancer Blood Surge Necro Barbarian Rend Barbarian Barbarian HotA Barb Rogue Barrage Rogue

C-Tier

The C-Tier builds aren’t considered as effective as those above, but remember, to even make this tier list they must have some value.

Character Build Druid Pulverize Druid Barbarian Whirlwind Barbarian Necromancer Summoner Sever Necro Druid Lightning Storm Druid Druid Landslide Druid

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s endgame features some huge world bosses.

Best Diablo 4 endgame builds for PvE

Just because a build helps you overcome Lilith doesn’t mean it’ll be effective for Diablo 4’s endgame content. Below is a tier list for the best builds in Diablo 4’s endgame – where the real fun begins!

S-Tier

The below S-Tier builds represent the absolute pinnacle of the best Diablo 4 endgame builds. Interestingly, nearly every class is represented here in some form by a build.

Character Build Barbarian Whirlwind Barbarian Rogue Death Trap Rogue Rogue Twisting Blades Rogue Druid Pulverizing Druid Necromancer Bone Spear Necro Necromancer Bone Spirit Necro

A-Tier

If none of the S-Tier builds do it for you, then why not try an A-Tier build? These are also very powerful and popular builds verging on S-Tier quality so each is worth considering for the endgame of Diablo 4.

Character Build Sorcerer Arc Lash Sorcerer Sorcerer Ice Shards Sorcerer Sorcerer Firewall Sorcerer Druid Trampleside Druid Druid Tornado Druid Rogue Penetrating Shot Rogue Rogue Flurry Rogue Barbarian Rend Barbarian

B-Tier

These endgame builds aren’t considered as powerful as the S and A-tier builds but each one is still worth using:

Character Build Sorcerer Ball Lightning Sorcerer Rogue Barrage Rogue Necromancer Miasma CE Necro Druid Shred Druid

C-Tier

The C-Tier builds aren’t considered as effective as those above, but remember, to even make this tier list they must have some value in the endgame of Diablo 4.

Character Build Sorcerer Meteor Sorcerer Sorcerer Chain Lightning Sorcerer Barbarian HotA Barbarian Necromancer Sever Necromancer Necromancer Blight CE Necromancer Barbarian Double Swing Barbarian

So there you have it, the tier lists for the best builds in Diablo 4, be they for leveling or for the endgame. We’ll be adding the best PvP tier list soon once the meta evolves.

