Everything we know about Bayonetta 3: Trailers, platforms, more

Players are eager for the return of the stylish, black-haired vixen in Bayonetta 3. Fans of the franchise are craving another bout of hacking and slashing, and this is all the information we know on the Bayonetta 3 front.

First announced back at The Game Awards 2017, PlatinumGames’ newest adventure for the charismatic heroine is all set to be the biggest and grandest one yet. The first two games have been favorably compared to the likes of Devil May Cry and God of War for their incredible action and engaging story and characters.

The game appears to have been in development for some time now, and not too much is known about it. There have been snippets and glimpses of the game, especially with its trailers, and here’s everything we’ve been able to gather so far.

Is there a Bayonetta 3 release date yet?

All we know at the moment is that Bayonetta 3 is penciled for a 2022 release, according to one of the game’s trailers. PlatinumGames haven’t been able to give anything more precise, and it’s always likely that the game’s development is being impacted by the ongoing circumstances in the world.

2022 is already shaping up to be a positively stacked year when it comes to video games. So if Bayonetta 3 does arrive in 2022, there’s every possibility that it will arrive during a quieter period to give the game some breathing space and a brighter spotlight.

Bayonetta 3 trailers

The game’s debut trailer arrived during the jam-packed 2017 edition of The Game Awards. Despite only being a brief 53-second teaser, the footage managed to cram a lot of intrigue into it.

Here’s the game’s first trailer.

There was then a sustained period of silence after the debut trailer, leading to many wondering if the game had been canceled altogether. However, these fears were allayed during the September 23, 2021, Nintendo Direct.

Not only did we get to see the game’s current state, but we got extended gameplay footage with a nearly 4-minute look at the game. You can check it out below.

Bayonetta 3 platforms

It’s been a back-and-forth journey for Bayonetta and its availability. The first Bayonetta was available to the PS3 and Xbox 360 on release, whereas its successor briefly became a Nintendo WiiU exclusive.

Both games were then remastered for the Nintendo Switch, and now it seems like Bayonetta 3 will be following a similar path. The third entry in the series will be exclusive to Nintendo’s successful Switch platform, with no plans to have a wider release for the game.

There’s always the potential for Bayonetta 3 to come to more platforms later down the line, but it might depend on the success of the game.

