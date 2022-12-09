Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon: Release date, trailer, gameplay, more

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards, so here’s everything we know about the game’s release date, gameplay, and more.

Nintendo has revealed details on Bayonetta Origins, a new game in PlatinumGames’s over-the-top action game series. However, unlike other titles in the Bayonetta series, Origins features a different art style and gameplay.

If that wasn’t enough, the upcoming title will also delve into the Umbra Witch’s past, giving series fans the chance to see how Bayonetta came to be. So, if you wish to know more about Bayonetta Origins, then our handy hub has everything you need to know about the release date, gameplay, platforms, and more.

Contents

Bayonetta Origins release date

PlatinumGames Bayonetta Origins is different from previous releases.

Bayonetta Origins will release next year.

Bayonetta Origins will release on March 17, 2023. However, players that want a sneak peek of the upcoming game can access a playable teaser for Bayonetta Origins within Bayonetta 3.

Simply purchase the Old Picture Book at Rodin’s shop, The Gates of Hell, using in-game currency and unlock it with three keys. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to play the teaser.

Bayonetta Origins platforms

As of writing, Bayonetta Origins has only been confirmed on Nintendo Switch. Whether the title will launch on other platforms in the future remains to be seen, but for now, those looking to dive into the Bayonetta’s past will need to have access to a Switch.

Bayonetta Origins trailer

Bayonetta Origins story details

As the name suggests, Bayonetta Origins takes place long before the events that appear in the trilogy. According to the official press release, “players take on the role of Cereza, a young apprentice witch, and start a fateful journey into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother.”

Bayonetta Origins gameplay

One of the biggest differences shown in Bayonetta Origins is the distinct storybook-inspired art style, which makes it a lot more colorful than past entries. Aside from this new look, the game also features gameplay never before seen in the Bayonetta series.

Players will control both Cereza and her infernal demon partner, Cheshire. It’s here where you’ll need to use both characters to explore, fight various enemies, and solve puzzles together.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Be sure to check out our other release hubs to get the latest news on all the big releases.

