Persona 3 Reload: Release window, platforms, trailer & more

The much anticipated Persona 3 remake has finally been confirmed, so here’s everything we know about the game so far, including its release window, platforms & official trailer.

When it was announced that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable would finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch, fans were extremely excited. On the other hand, those who love the third installment in the series were disappointed to see the portable version was being re-released over the beloved Persona 3 FES.

Speculation quickly began about a potential Persona 3 remake which would include all of the absent features in portable, and reimagine the game for modern platforms.

Now Atlus has officially revealed that a remake, titled Persona 3 Reload, is on the way. Here’s everything we know about the game so far, including its release window, platforms, and the official trailer.

Contents

Persona 3 Reload release window

Though an official release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it was revealed that Persona 3 Reload will arrive in early 2024, which was revealed in the announce trailer.

Persona 3 Reload Platforms

Persona 3 Remake will be available to play first on Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC. While PlayStation and Switch are expected to follow close behind, no specific dates have been confirmed.

The Persona series initially started life as a PlayStation exclusive, until the games began to release on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch starting with Persona 5 Royal in October 2022.

Persona 3 Reload Trailer

The confirmation of Persona 3 Reload came alongside an official trailer for the remake which you can check out below.

Gameplay details

The core loop of Persona 3 Reload will maintain the same life simulation and dungeon-crawler hybrid gameplay that has become a staple of the franchise. Players will have to balance their time between studying in high school and making their way through Tartarus – a deadly tower infested with Shadows that have to be defeated in order to progress.

Combat includes up to four party members in turn-based battles and you’ll have to utilize various skills to exploit the enemy’s weakness, including using the unique powers of each character’s Persona.

Outside of school and Tartarus, you’ll have the chance to increase your social links with your fellow party members, and important NPCs which will provide benefits in battle. You can also spend your free time engaging in various activities around the city of Iwatodai, such as playing games in the local arcade, studying after school, or going shopping.

That’s everything we know about Persona 3 Reload so far! For more on the latest upcoming games, check out our hubs below:

