Project Eve: Trailers, platforms, PS5 exclusivity & everything we know

The PlayStation Showcase had many standout moments, but one game that stole the show was Project Eve. Here’s everything we know about the game.

Project Eve is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game being developed by Korean studio Shift Up.

The game has been on the cards since 2020, but has largely been ignored up until this point. Its trailer during PlayStation’s Showcase may have changed this forever. Now the gaming world is paying attention.

Project Eve: Release date

The trailer didn’t confirm when Project Eve will be arriving, but our guess would be sometime in 2022. However, we’ll need to wait until the studio gives us something more concrete.

Project Eve Platforms: is it PS5 Exclusive?

The game will be arriving on PS5, but its original announcement was for Xbox consoles and PC. We suspect there may be some timed exclusivity, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

On PS5 however, the developers have said that Project Eve will “take full advantage” of the DualSense controllers’ haptic feedback and the console’s graphical capabilities.

Project Eve: Trailers

PlayStation Showcase 2021: Gameplay Trailer

There was so much in the Project Eve trailer that it took us multiple viewings to digest it all. At first glance, the title looked like something Platinum Games would develop. But upon closer inspection, we spotted DNA from various genres and franchises.

Eve was fighting zombie-like mutant enemies known as NA:tives, and the trailer showed off some impressive locations and combat sequences. Many of which would be at home in a recent Final Fantasy title.

Project Eve: Gameplay

The protagonist, Eve, reminded us of Bayonetta, although the art style was decidedly different from Capcom’s series despite the similarities in gameplay. Project Eve is aiming for a more photoreal, if not slightly anime, design. Yet, one that’s world’s away from Bayonetta’s over-the-top stylishness.

Project Eve also appeared to channel the Souls games at times during the trailer, or at least the games they inspired, such as Code Vein and From Software’s own Bloodborne. The timing of strikes looks to be important, rather than the game being simply a mindless hack-and-slasher.

Plot and character details

Eve exists in a post-apocalyptic world, one in which alien monsters appear to be growing around space stations. The trailer suggests that Eve uses a subway system to move around but regularly needs to defend herself against invading NA:tives.

There also appears to be someone giving Eve instructions, alluding to a wider cast of characters.

So that’s everything we know so far about the spectacular Project Eve.

