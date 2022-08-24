The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Release window, gameplay, trailers, more

The Expanse is Telltale’s newest title set in the desolate realms of space. Here’s everything we know about its release date, gameplay, and what platforms it will be available on.

The Expanse is a prequel to the popular Sci-Fi TV show of the same name and stars the same protagonist, Camina Drummer. Similar to the TV show, The Expanse features tough choices with extreme impact on those around you and introduces new ways to experience the classic Telltale formula.

With Gamescom reigniting the hype with a new trailer and new information, players are able to witness what this game will offer. Here’s everything we know about Telltale’s The Expanse.

Deck Nine / Telltale Games Scavenge, manage, and keep your crew safe in The Expanse.

Currently, despite the game being announced and teased in 2021 and the new Gameplay Trailer landing, there is no specific release date for The Expanse. Although, the trailers do say The Expanse will be released in Summer 2023.

The Expanse Reveal Trailer and Gameplay Trailer

With two trailers for The Expanse, we now have a deeper look into the story, the gameplay, and what the game will be when it’s released.

The Expanse Reveal Trailer

In 2021, the Official Reveal Trailer was announced at the Game Awards. It depicts the main character, Camina Drummer, and displays the ship the game is set in.

The Expanse Gameplay Trailer

The Gameplay Trailer was revealed at Gamescom 2022. It explores the gameplay and allows the creators to go into more detail about what we can expect and what they are working on.

The Expanse Gameplay and story

The Expanse tells the tale of the protagonist, Camina Drummer, the XO of The Artemis. You follow her journey as she makes tough choices to save her ship and those she cares about.

As described on the game’s website, “In the near future on the outskirts of the Asteroid Belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose on the Artemis. You take the role of XO Camina Drummer, where your choices determine the fate of the ship.”

The gameplay itself will be more than just following the characters around the Artemis and making the choices for them. In the gameplay trailer, the developers explore the notion that you can explore the destroyed ship and experience zero gravity in the middle of space.

What platforms can you play The Expanse on?

The Expanse will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. However, little is known if the game will be available on Switch, or previous console generations.

