Everything we know about ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier: plot, gameplay, more

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has revealed his next game: Haunted Chocolatier. Here’s everything we know about it so far, including the plot, gameplay, and trailers.

Following the success of the beloved farming simulator Stardew Valley in 2016, fans have long wondered what the next title under ConcernedApe’s belt will be.

Back in early 2020, the lone game developer teased that he was working on new projects, and on October 21, 2021, he finally revealed his next venture: Haunted Chocolatier.

Contents

Is there a ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier release date?

There’s currently no release date set for Haunted Chocolatier. In fact, ConcernedApe revealed that it’s only been in development for around a year, so don’t expect any announcement on when it’s coming out any time soon.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Stardew Valley mods

“I haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet. I’ve been mostly working on the ‘meat and potatoes’ of the game so far,” he said in a blog post.

Haunted Chocolatier platforms

According to the FAQ section of the Haunted Chocolatier site, the only platform we can expect Haunted Chocolatier to release on at the moment is PC. As more information is made available, we’ll update you right here.

What is ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier about?

The developer has kept tight-lipped about the plot of his next game so far. But what we do know is that you will play as a chocolatier managing a confectionery shop inside a castle filled with ghosts.

Advertisement

Read More: Stardew Valley cheats

You make your own chocolate, going out and gathering ingredients for your recipes, which you then sell once it’s made. In a blog post, ConcernedApe revealed that it is very much “another “town game”, where you move to a new town and try your hand at a new way of living,” but is “quite a bit different” compared to Stardew Valley.

Haunted Chocolatier gameplay

Despite looking like Stardew Valley at first glance with the pixel art style, Haunted Chocolatier is very different. Yes, it features a town with townspeople you interact with, but you trade a cozy farmhouse for a dark castle.

Advertisement

The single-player game is an action RPG, meaning battles play a big part in the gameplay. You defeat enemies like slimes and crows and forage for ingredients, before taking it back to your kitchen to craft your chocolate.

Read More: Best Stardew Valley mods to download in 2021

It appears as though you can invite townsfolk to your castle, and have one-on-one interactions with villagers, even being able to choose conversation options.

Haunted Chocolatier announcement trailer

On October 21, 2021, ConcernedApe released the announcement trailer for the game that showcased the gameplay and gave a glimpse at new characters, including Lily, blacksmith Burk, Maddie, and Jett.

So, there you have it – that’s everything we currently know about Haunted Chocolatier. As more information is made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here at Dexerto.

Advertisement

For more gaming release hubs on the latest upcoming games, don’t forget to check out:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Horizon Forbidden West | Forspoken | Gran Turismo 7 | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2 | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch